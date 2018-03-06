Free Hacked Spotify Coming to an End

FrgMstr
You damn millennials need to learn how to really pirate music, the way we used to have to. Napster and Limewire screwed it all up for us, now you guys are putting Spotify into the same category? Get it together folks. I am going to scold my kids right now. Anyway, Spotify is tired of your crap. If you can afford that $1000 phone, pony for your music.
People who access Spotify using hacked apps that remove some of the restrictions placed on free accounts are receiving warning emails from the company. Noting that "abnormal activity" has been observed from the user's software, Spotify warns that future breaches could result in suspension or even termination of a user's account.
