Free Hacked Spotify Coming to an End

You damn millennials need to learn how to really pirate music, the way we used to have to. Napster and Limewire screwed it all up for us, now you guys are putting Spotify into the same category? Get it together folks. I am going to scold my kids right now. Anyway, Spotify is tired of your crap. If you can afford that $1000 phone, pony for your music.


People who access Spotify using hacked apps that remove some of the restrictions placed on free accounts are receiving warning emails from the company. Noting that "abnormal activity" has been observed from the user's software, Spotify warns that future breaches could result in suspension or even termination of a user's account.
 
Let me guess. Spotify's security is executed on the app side and someone figured out how to flip the boolean that allows it to treat any account as a paid account.

Technically it's not pirating music, but theft of service (kinda). Spotify's stream and local cache is all encrypted and i don't think anyone has broken the encryption since 2011 (where it was broken for some time and people were able to convert the cache to mp3s).

I mean they do have a free service which is good enough in most cases.
 
I've been using Spotify in the browser with a simple adblock plugin in Chrome for a long as I can remember now and have had unlimited ad-free music for free.

Are they closing this too somehow?
 
I've been using Spotify in the browser with a simple adblock plugin in Chrome for a long as I can remember now and have had unlimited ad-free music for free.

Are they closing this too somehow?
They very well could, although this isn't affected at this time.
 
Lol, 2 seconds later with googling, i found the apk that will give you premium features in spotify regardless of account status. This is what it offers:
"
Features

  • Play any artist, album, or playlist on shuffle mode
  • Play any song, any time
  • Listen closely free of cost on tablet computer
  • Play any kind of song, at any time."
 
Let me guess. Spotify's security is executed on the app side and someone figured out how to flip the boolean that allows it to treat any account as a paid account.

Technically it's not pirating music, but theft of service (kinda). Spotify's stream and local cache is all encrypted and i don't think anyone has broken the encryption since 2011 (where it was broken for some time and people were able to convert the cache to mp3s).

I mean they do have a free service which is good enough in most cases.
If you are using PC or tablet the free service is definetly good enough. You get to listen what you want with some ads injected here and there. It is the mobile side where shit hits the fan, it is full of limitations that renders the program barely functional and their sole purpose is to bully you into getting the premium account. Spoof your phone as a tablet (either rooting your phone or hacking the app) and the limitations disappear, the program works like a charm. But it seems like hackers got too greedy. They should have just sticked to tablet spoofing to make the program actually usable for mobile users instead of getting Premium features for free. This was bound to happen sooner or later.
 
Oh wow, remember how the internet world turned on them? That was glorious stuff.

All the petulant flash animations and the general teenage rage? The bastards started the sundering of the illusion of online anonymity, too.

Proxy doesn't matter if you are running a client side app. It could easily grab your home IP and send that to the servers as metadata, negating your 7 proxies.
 
What is the listen closely feature on Spotify?
I dunno, i just copied and pasted the text from the hacked apk, but i only found about it today thank's to kyle and the Streisand effect. I'm not too sure i'll bother testing it out to see what it does.
 
It is the mobile side where shit hits the fan, it is full of limitations that renders the program barely functional and their sole purpose is to bully you into getting the premium account.
It's $10 a month for unlimited skips, downloading at near CD quality on any device, zero ads, and listening to an astoundingly large music library. (the only thing I've ever looked for and couldn't get was Death Row's stuff - like Dr. Dre or Snoop). I'd HARDLY call that "bullying" Frankly I'm amazed they give so much away in the free version.

It blows away XM/Sirrius, pirating, other services, and is cheap. The only thing it can't do is give me lossless CDs/FLAC files - and that's easy enough to buy for the albums I've fallen in love with. It's seriously the best thing that's ever happened to music for consumers. I'll never understand the complaints about spotify

/shrug
 
It's $10 a month for unlimited skips, downloading at near CD quality on any device, zero ads, and listening to an astoundingly large music library. (the only thing I've ever looked for and couldn't get was Death Row's stuff - like Dr. Dre or Snoop). I'd HARDLY call that "bullying" Frankly I'm amazed they give so much away in the free version.

It blows away XM/Sirrius, pirating, other services, and is cheap. The only thing it can't do is give me lossless CDs/FLAC files - and that's easy enough to buy for the albums I've fallen in love with. It's seriously the best thing that's ever happened to music for consumers. I'll never understand the complaints about spotify

/shrug
As a service, it's good.
At the price, 10$ a month for something you don't own and will go away as soon as you stop paying is something to consider.
120$ a year is still costly.
There are Chinese streaming services which make a profit off of selling similar service for 1-2$ a month.

I know the costs in the US is more than likely due to the racket the RIAA has going with SoundExchange and not spotify making a killing, but all these services for only 10$ a month add up.
 
The only people with a right to complain about the cost of listening to music these days are the artists being paid peanuts by the subscription services. Everybody else should STFU and pay the $10/month for whichever service (Apple, Google, Microsoft, Spotify, etc.) suits their needs.
 
Hey Spotify I really don't care see you on the blip side as I perf Pandora any way
 
It's $10 a month for unlimited skips, downloading at near CD quality on any device, zero ads, and listening to an astoundingly large music library. (the only thing I've ever looked for and couldn't get was Death Row's stuff - like Dr. Dre or Snoop). I'd HARDLY call that "bullying" Frankly I'm amazed they give so much away in the free version.

It blows away XM/Sirrius, pirating, other services, and is cheap. The only thing it can't do is give me lossless CDs/FLAC files - and that's easy enough to buy for the albums I've fallen in love with. It's seriously the best thing that's ever happened to music for consumers. I'll never understand the complaints about spotify

/shrug
I used the free service for longest time on desktop, you can listen anything you want with ads. That is fine. It was the moment I started to listen music at work through bluetooth into earmuffs I found a problem. Forced shuffle, not getting to decide what you want to listen and having recommended crap songs injected into your playlists and in quantities that you cannot skip all of them but have to listen atleast one before getting back into your list...

How is not excluding a single device from the service and make it worse not bullying? And another device, tablet, which may use the exact same OS have no such limitations? Anyway, it worked, I caved in and got the Premium. But the moment I do not need it at work anymore I will cancel it.
 
At the price, 10$ a month for something you don't own and will go away as soon as you stop paying is something to consider.
You're paying $10 for them to give you unlimited access to their library for the month. I'm not sure how is it any different from other subscriptions of services.
 
I used the free service for longest time on desktop, you can listen anything you want with ads. That is fine. It was the moment I started to listen music at work through bluetooth into earmuffs I found a problem. Forced shuffle, not getting to decide what you want to listen and having recommended crap songs injected into your playlists and in quantities that you cannot skip all of them but have to listen atleast one before getting back into your list...

How is not excluding a single device from the service and make it worse not bullying? And another device, tablet, which may use the exact same OS have no such limitations? Anyway, it worked, I caved in and got the Premium. But the moment I do not need it at work anymore I will cancel it.
Either you are misusing the word bullying, or you really mean it and we'll forever be at different viewpoints. I mean, they pay real money each and every time you listen to a song, and they pay real money in infrastructure and labor to deliver those songs. How they price it, what choices they make regarding premium vs free usage, and the rules around using their service is 100% their decision to make. If you don't think the value is there - you are free to keep your money and walk away.

If they were "bullying" you - you'd NEED access to that music (which you don't), and they'd somehow be forcing you to do things against your will (they aren't), OR they'd be publicly ridiculing / verbally or physically assaulting you for not following along (also not being done to you).

You just don't like the rules of engagement they've decided, and you don't think the value is there. That's 100% ok and cool as well. But don't imply that Spotify is somehow abusing their users, because they aren't. There's nothing stopping you from finding your music elsewhere, or starting your own version of Spotify that does it better and puts them out of business.
 
At the price, 10$ a month for something you don't own and will go away as soon as you stop paying is something to consider.
120$ a year is still costly.
There are Chinese streaming services which make a profit off of selling similar service for 1-2$ a month.
Fair point - I'm lucky enough where the monthly cost is affordable to me, $10 a month would add up for a lot of folks. I personally feel the value is there though. And I'm not a big subscription guy at all - in fact I generally loathe and avoid them like the plague. Maybe I'm a sucker and $1-2 a month is a more reasonable price /shrug.

I got turned onto Spotify ironically from XM/Sirrius. You know how cars and decks come with a free year of satellite radio? Then you go "Ya, I liked listening to those stations" and you ponyed up for a subscription to keep it going? Then you realize you're 1) still hearing commercials even though you're paying, 2) you can't use it anywhere else without paying again for every device you want to use, 3) it's still a radio station where you're not in control, and 4) the company CONSTANTLY calls and nags you to upgrade your packages.

So I switched. I'm paying LESS money for a family plan, it solves all the above listed problems, and improves on it in many ways. Satellite and traditional radio is dead - services like Spotify have killed them with innovation. To me, the consumer won in a big way here.
 
You're paying $10 for them to give you unlimited access to their library for the month. I'm not sure how is it any different from other subscriptions of services.
It's something that you need to do a cost analysis on to see if it's worth it. 10$ a month is equivalent to 1-2 albums a month. If you only listen to people who barely come out with anything new, then buying albums and listening is more cost effective. Then there's spottily free which is almost good enough to use for most other music.
Then you have to throw into account how much spottily really has in it's library. I've noticed that most things before 2000 that wasn't totally mainstream is missing.
Fair point - I'm lucky enough where the monthly cost is affordable to me, $10 a month would add up for a lot of folks. I personally feel the value is there though. And I'm not a big subscription guy at all - in fact I generally loathe and avoid them like the plague. Maybe I'm a sucker and $1-2 a month is a more reasonable price /shrug.

I got turned onto Spotify ironically from XM/Sirrius. You know how cars and decks come with a free year of satellite radio? Then you go "Ya, I liked listening to those stations" and you ponyed up for a subscription to keep it going? Then you realize you're 1) still hearing commercials even though you're paying, 2) you can't use it anywhere else without paying again for every device you want to use, 3) it's still a radio station where you're not in control, and 4) the company CONSTANTLY calls and nags you to upgrade your packages.

So I switched. I'm paying LESS money for a family plan, it solves all the above listed problems, and improves on it in many ways. Satellite and traditional radio is dead - services like Spotify have killed them with innovation. To me, the consumer won in a big way here.
As someone who was a subscriber for years, i hear ya. As someone who recently bought a house and found myself low on funds, i had to get rid of the service once i did a real analysis on how it was using it and if it was still worth it. Turns out that i rarely went through spotify's library to find new music. I just created a few playlists (which i still have access to play on spotify free) and replayed those playlists over and over (they're fairly large). I also noticed that i had most of the music i was playing on spotify as mp3s already (ripped from cd years ago). So it was really a matter of convenience compared to cost, and slight conveniences over the course of 5 years adds up to a sizable amount.
 
I don't care about music streaming services i just came here to complain about millennials
 
Never heard of Spotify. All recorded music is a demo.

The band makes money by touring. If you don't tour and try to make your money from recorded music then you are a lazy puke and deserve no money anyway.

Metal up your ass!!!

(checking out spotify) :p
 
