Free Hacked Spotify Coming to an End

MaZa said: I used the free service for longest time on desktop, you can listen anything you want with ads. That is fine. It was the moment I started to listen music at work through bluetooth into earmuffs I found a problem. Forced shuffle, not getting to decide what you want to listen and having recommended crap songs injected into your playlists and in quantities that you cannot skip all of them but have to listen atleast one before getting back into your list...



How is not excluding a single device from the service and make it worse not bullying? And another device, tablet, which may use the exact same OS have no such limitations? Anyway, it worked, I caved in and got the Premium. But the moment I do not need it at work anymore I will cancel it. Click to expand...

Either you are misusing the word bullying, or you really mean it and we'll forever be at different viewpoints. I mean, they pay real money each and every time you listen to a song, and they pay real money in infrastructure and labor to deliver those songs. How they price it, what choices they make regarding premium vs free usage, and the rules around using their service is 100% their decision to make. If you don't think the value is there - you are free to keep your money and walk away.If they were "bullying" you - you'd NEED access to that music (which you don't), and they'd somehow be forcing you to do things against your will (they aren't), OR they'd be publicly ridiculing / verbally or physically assaulting you for not following along (also not being done to you).You just don't like the rules of engagement they've decided, and you don't think the value is there. That's 100% ok and cool as well. But don't imply that Spotify is somehow abusing their users, because they aren't. There's nothing stopping you from finding your music elsewhere, or starting your own version of Spotify that does it better and puts them out of business.