[FREE BOOKS] Never Out of Hearts Reach Trilogy + Spin-Off - From a 20-Year HardOCP Vet

R

Rauelius

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 2, 2008
Messages
2,251
Hey HardOCP crew—after 20+ years here, I got fed up with GPU prices jacking up my PC builds and channeled that boredom into finishing my long-brewing book. Say hello to the Never Out of Hearts Reach Trilogy—and a bonus spin-off, Always In Chaos' Grasp! It’s launching with a bang, and you can snag it all FREE on Amazon!
Starting tomorrow, March 31, I’m dropping an epic promo:
  • Episode 1: Threads of Trust – Free March 31-April 4
  • Episode 2: Threads of Loss – Free April 7-11
  • Episode 3: Threads of Destiny – Free April 14-18
    Then, the spin-off

    Always In Chaos' Grasp – Free April 21-25!
Think 80s geek vibes—anime/gaming thrills and cartoon chaos—meets a rollercoaster of love, suspense, and twists. Nick and Abby vlog their way through heart-pounding stakes, with exclusive illustrations in this trilogy set (think anime-art flair). Want it all now? The full novel’s up too, sans art.

Check my Amazon Author Page: https://www.amazon.com/stores/R.C.-Crespo/author/B0F22MZT8B

Spread the word—let’s overclock some reading and chase the dark away!

Been a blast discussing PC builds and upgrades out with you all—hope you dig this side hobby of mine!
 

Attachments

  • Never Out of Hearts Reach - Book Cover WITH Text.png
    Never Out of Hearts Reach - Book Cover WITH Text.png
    2.1 MB · Views: 0
  • Book 2 - Cover With Text.png
    Book 2 - Cover With Text.png
    1.7 MB · Views: 0
  • Book 3 - Cover - Prime WITH Text.png
    Book 3 - Cover - Prime WITH Text.png
    2 MB · Views: 0
  • Never Short of Chaos - Cover Title+Author.png
    Never Short of Chaos - Cover Title+Author.png
    2.1 MB · Views: 0
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.
If anyone wants to give me an opinion, I would appreciate it. I was shit on pretty hard in that YT video, and I'm not gonna be a little bitch about it, just trying to get more perspective. When I was writing it, I didn't have anyone to proof-read it...I gave people a copy and they just said they didn't have time, which is fine, because I had to find a way to get another perspective. Ended up using an AI service to proof-read it, and I thought it worked out pretty well in cleaning up some stuff, but I think it may have effected the prose. My bias prevents me from seeing it I believe and I could use more eyes on it. Please take advantage of the free copies this month.
 
Not much of a reader myself, but I admire the work ethic required to complete something like this. Congratulations on getting this far. Hopefully you get the feedback you're looking for, but if not, take pride in knowing that you accomplished something. 😉
 
Just scooped up a copy, I've been meaning to delve into something, I'll give this a wack. Thanks!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top