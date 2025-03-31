[FREE BOOKS] Never Out of Hearts Reach Trilogy + Spin-Off - From a 20-Year HardOCP Vet

If anyone wants to give me an opinion, I would appreciate it. I was shit on pretty hard in that YT video, and I'm not gonna be a little bitch about it, just trying to get more perspective. When I was writing it, I didn't have anyone to proof-read it...I gave people a copy and they just said they didn't have time, which is fine, because I had to find a way to get another perspective. Ended up using an AI service to proof-read it, and I thought it worked out pretty well in cleaning up some stuff, but I think it may have effected the prose. My bias prevents me from seeing it I believe and I could use more eyes on it. Please take advantage of the free copies this month.