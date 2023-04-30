FREE* blown up Klipsch Promedia 2.1 speakers (*just pay shipping*)

Anyone want my old Klipsch Promedia speakers? Amp is blown. I have had it repaired before, this time I just bought a new set of the 2.1's. Mine is actually one of the OG series 4.1 (circa 2000), but 2 of the speakers blew last time the amp blew, so now it's effectively a 2.1. It does provide power to the satellites, but there is zero bass and horrible sound. I hate to throw these into a landfill, and I guess the satellites are ok if you want to add to another Klipsch system... maybe the amp can be repaired or swapped out.



No pics, sorry, I already have it in the box all taped up. I used the box from the new set I got... it's a close enough fit and it's packed in there snug. Don't get too excited when you see the new box, LOL.



Box is 25lbs, 14x14x20 coming from 75075. Shoot me a zipcode and we'll see what UPS says, but I'm going to guess $30-35 to lower 48. Or you can use Pirate Ship or whatever to provide a UPS label. It's too big for USPS so don't bother.... UPS ground is going to be the winner.



I know someone out there can probably fix it, replace the amp, whatever. Just trying to cut down on e-waste.



Thanks