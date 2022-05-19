Free app to load up an SSD with data, for troubleshooting.

I have an Acer Predator GM7000 2tb, as a secondary data drive in my desktop. Its in a PCI-E 4.0 capable system.



A few days ago, it started disappearing in Windows and in the BIOS.



I can get it back, if I power down the PC and disconnect it from the wall outlet.



Once its back, it fails after a few GB read/write, causes most of my PC to hang. May or may not be able to recover use, without a restart. If I simply watch a video file from it, the video will likely freeze at some point and then its a similarly unstable situation.



I removed the drive and put it into an USB-C enclosure. I connected it to my laptop and confirmed the same behavior. The problem is with the drive itself, not my desktop.



I used disk management on my laptop, to delete the volume and do a full/long format of the drive. 60 seconds of testing before work this morning and.....it seems ok.



Is there an app I can use, which will generate a bunch of data and fill up the drive? I would like to stuff this drive and be able to test it at high capacities, to make sure all of the memory blocks or whatever, are ok.