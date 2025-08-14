FREE : (75240 Pickup) 2x Retro Cases - Dell Dimension XPS R450, Gateway Performance PIII

WhoBeDaPlaya
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Dec 16, 2002
- Messages
- 2,713
Two retro cases (Dell Dimension XPS R450, Gateway Performance PIII) for free, local pickup at 75240.
Great condition, thoroughly dusted and cleaned, but not retrobrighted.
They have optical drives, floppies, all faceplates, and PSUs (all good)
Don't want to keep them around until VCF Southwest 2026 (would have put them in the Free pile this year but forgot)
The working IBM 8512 is not free, but will entertain offers
