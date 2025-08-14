  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Free : 2x Retro Cases - Dell Dimension XPS R450, Gateway Performance PIII

WhoBeDaPlaya

WhoBeDaPlaya

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 16, 2002
Messages
2,714
Two retro cases (Dell Dimension XPS R450, Gateway Performance PIII) for free, local pickup at 75240.

Great condition, thoroughly dusted and cleaned, but not retrobrighted.
They have optical drives, floppies, all faceplates, and PSUs (all good)
Don't want to keep them around until VCF Southwest 2026 (would have put them in the Free pile this year but forgot)

The working IBM 8512 is not free, but will entertain offers :)

20250814_082417.jpg
 
