Fraud Alert: Newegg sold me a laptop w/ 48GB SSD, but it states 256GB SSD on the receipt

https://pcsupport.lenovo.com/us/en/...pd500226-product-overview-330-15ich-330-17ich

on the receipt, it clearly states 256GB SSD, as shown from the above link, it's either 128 or 256GB. Found out when windows 10 keep saying low disk space. And turns out it's only 42GB

buying from them for over 10+ yr., never found I need to check the specification from the receipt to confirm what they said IS what they sold. It's like saying if you buy a 6 cyl. car from Honda, and you need to open the hood to double check if it really is 6 cyl.

I just can't believe this can happen. Email them w/ a video showing the front w/ the attach screen showing it's 42GB and continuously to the back w/ the serial no. in 1 continuous shoot. There is no reply. So just now, have to file a police report
 

Really filing a police report over a $50 SSD? Yea NE needs to make it right but come on. I seriously doubt there is intentional malice in NE part.
 
