  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Framework's first desktop PC is giving us the AMD Strix Halo machine we've been craving, and the opportunity to build our own

K

kac77

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 13, 2008
Messages
3,648

Framework's first desktop PC is giving us the AMD Strix Halo machine we've been craving, and the opportunity to build our own

By Dave James

I'm not sure which I'm most excited about, the idea of a whole new kind of Framework machine, or the fact the company is actually going to make available a Strix Halo motherboard for us to tinker with. On the one hand, a small form factor Framework Desktop is a cute idea, though it is bringing the upgradeable, repairable ethos of its Framework 13 laptops to an area that admittedly is already pretty well served on that front.
 
I've been waiting to pull the trigger on a Framework laptop but I want a touchscreen + Ryzen option 😭
 
KazeoHin said:
I've been waiting to pull the trigger on a Framework laptop but I want a touchscreen + Ryzen option 😭
Click to expand...
Same here but went in a different direction on that. The desktop is good looking imho and looks easy enough for a kid to put together. Reasonably good specs for the money.
 
article said:
Its Framework Desktop is a 4.5 liter machine which will ship with a mini-ITX standard motherboard inside it
Click to expand...

Are they talking strictly about dimensions and mounting placements? As that is decidedly not a standard mini-ITX layout but a custom layout. And only a x4 PCIe closed slot (less flexible and likely no bifurcation).

Good to see a 5GbE LAN port though, since multi-Gigabit networking is frequently limited to 2.5GbE for most offerings (though 10GbE would have been nicer).
 
kac77 said:

Framework's first desktop PC is giving us the AMD Strix Halo machine we've been craving, and the opportunity to build our own

By Dave James

I'm not sure which I'm most excited about, the idea of a whole new kind of Framework machine, or the fact the company is actually going to make available a Strix Halo motherboard for us to tinker with. On the one hand, a small form factor Framework Desktop is a cute idea, though it is bringing the upgradeable, repairable ethos of its Framework 13 laptops to an area that admittedly is already pretty well served on that front.
Click to expand...
I don't have a good reason to buy one of those Strix Halo desktops but I love the idea.
 
Okatis said:
Are they talking strictly about dimensions and mounting placements? A
Click to expand...
From the picture, it looks like approximately like a standard ITX board size.

TechPowerUp's CPU database doesn't show any explicit GPU lanes that I could spot, but it does have a pair of 4x lane slices that can be used for various things; maybe they're using one of those for a PCIe slot? The idea of pairing this CPU with an discrete GPU seems a bit silly tbh.
 
kirbyrj said:
I like the idea of Strix Halo, but the price of these is going to be approaching $2k.
Click to expand...
$1099 for the Max 3585/32GB option, $1599 for the 395/64GB. That includes the case, apparently, but nothing else: ssd/hsf/etc are extra-cost options.
 
1_rick said:
$1099 for the Max 3585/32GB option, $1599 for the 395/64GB. That includes the case, apparently, but nothing else: ssd/hsf/etc are extra-cost options.
Click to expand...
I've been trying Strix Halo, and it's awesome, but it makes more sense for laptops and tablets than anything. A Mac mini with an M4 Pro, 64GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD is $2,199; I'd rather have that as it's going to be smaller, quieter, and faster at some non-GPU tasks.
 
Also from LTT video the rampant is not upgradable. You can order it with up too 128 GB I believe. You can allocate as much as you want to the GPU. I really like what frame works us doing but their stuff is pretty price. Understandablely.
 
These are going to be my go to workstation for creators at work that don't worship at the alter of Apple. Too much capability for a relatively fair price.
 
First modular desktop PC from framework use the least modular tech an APUs with soldered ram.....

This would be the least modular PC I would have ever own by far I feel like, including the cheap Dell desktop companies buy.

strix halo is a really good price away to be interesting tech for SFF (now it is interesting for the price is not an issue situation).

$1100 for a Max385-32gb of total system ram, no harddrive, no OS license, no cpu cooler, and you need to build it yourself.... that make Apple pricing look really good.

All of those seem all made to try to take advantage of how much money Mac was charging for 128GB option, when they decided all of this they thought it would be a big market with big demand for AI.
 
LukeTbk said:
First modular desktop PC from framework use the least modular tech an APUs with soldered ram.....

This would be the least modular PC I would have ever own by far I feel like, including the cheap Dell desktop companies buy.

strix halo is a really good price away to be interesting tech for SFF (now it is interesting for the price is not an issue situation).

$1100 for a Max385-32gb of total system ram, no harddrive, no OS license, no cpu cooler, and you need to build it yourself.... that make Apple pricing look really good.

All of those seem all made to try to take advantage of how much money Mac was charging for 128GB option, when they decided all of this they thought it would be a big market with big demand for AI.
Click to expand...
Supposedly the ram upgrades should be reasonable. No where near Apple level. There is a technical reason why the ram is not removable which was explained in the LTT video. It is a limitation from AMD not Frameworks.
 
OFaceSIG said:
Too much capability
Click to expand...
As it more capability than simple desktop cpu, 64 gb of ddr5 and a 7800xt or upcoming 9060 ?

If you need giant amount of vram and do not mind that it will be slow ram and go for the 64-128gb models, but otherwise not sure I see it (the capability or the fair price)
 
LukeTbk said:
As it more capability than simple desktop cpu, 64 gb of ddr5 and a 7800xt or upcoming 9060 ?

If you need giant amount of vram and do not mind that it will be slow ram and go for the 64-128gb models, but otherwise not sure I see it (the capability or the fair price)
Click to expand...
In a corporate environment to have this much capability in that form factor would probably cost you more from any other vendor. Yes of course I could build a custom desktop for some of these guys, but I'm not going to. These things can't sit on the floor in an office space, and will take very little space on a desk.
 
vegeta535 said:
Supposedly the ram upgrades should be reasonable. No where near Apple level. There is a technical reason why the ram is not removable which was explained in the LTT video. It is a limitation from AMD not Frameworks.
Click to expand...
Yes of course, that why I said use...

It is not a bad business decision try to offer something some of the other PC builder currently don't, but it is a really strange one as a module-reusable-modular type of marketed company, to use the least modular way to make a PC desktop ever.
 
LukeTbk said:
Yes of course, that why I said use...

It is not a bad business decision try to offer something some of the other PC builder currently don't, but it is a really strange one as a module-reusable-modular type of marketed company, to use the least modular way to make a PC desktop ever.
Click to expand...

128gb SKU is probably going to be the most popular, I bet

I don't know the exact science, the video quotes that AMD believes it's impossible for signal integrity reasons and performance would be severely impacted.

They did investigate this route, and it seemingly did not pan out, unfortunately.

So I mean, it kinda sucks, but I get it. Especially if the 128gb SKU is reasonable.
 
LukeTbk said:
As it more capability than simple desktop cpu, 64 gb of ddr5 and a 7800xt or upcoming 9060 ?

If you need giant amount of vram and do not mind that it will be slow ram and go for the 64-128gb models, but otherwise not sure I see it (the capability or the fair price)
Click to expand...
It's LPDDR5X 8000. Not exactly slow, probably.
 
I was watching LLT on it yesterday, and thought it was pretty neat. Went to go check out their website, and it was running at capacity, with a que that had me at 4 mins. Seems a bit of people were interested.
 
1_rick said:
It's LPDDR5X 8000. Not exactly slow, probably.
Click to expand...
For system ram, 256 gb/s is really fast, for a GPU that slower than say a 2060 from 2018 (336 gb/s), it is a 980 from 2014 type of bandwidth. an RTX 5070 will have 2.6x that bandwidth.

There is some I want lot of vram and it does not need to be fast vram scenarios for sure, that like the upcoming Digits.

I think it was a good way to generate buzz, worthy or not, can look different in a way you could have not with a regular PC (and way more modular regular PC) and in a space that for a second there was an opening price wise.
 
Last edited:
OFaceSIG said:
In a corporate environment to have this much capability in that form factor would probably cost you more from any other vendor. Yes of course I could build a custom desktop for some of these guys, but I'm not going to. These things can't sit on the floor in an office space, and will take very little space on a desk.
Click to expand...
I was wondering what options exist out there for VESA mounts, most of our monitors are on swing arms for ergonomic and WorkSafe reasons, and I would love something small that would go in between the swing arm and the display so it could all be nicely contained and mostly hidden.
 
Lakados said:
I was wondering what options exist out there for VESA mounts, most of our monitors are on swing arms for ergonomic and WorkSafe reasons, and I would love something small that would go in between the swing arm and the display so it could all be nicely contained and mostly hidden.
Click to expand...
You can do it, we do in our warehouse, but no mount is going to accommodate this thing.
 
I just want MinisForum to release one of these but with the Ai Max+ 395 with a bios configured for the full 120w, not the default 55w.
1740609606877.png
 
LukeTbk said:
For system ram, 256 gb/s is really fast, for a GPU that slower than say a 2060 from 2018 (336 gb/s), it is a 980 from 2014 type of bandwidth. an RTX 5070 will have 2.6x that bandwidth.

There is some I want lot of vram and it does not need to be fast vram scenarios for sure, that like the upcoming Digits.

I think it was a good way to generate buzz, worthy or not, can look different in a way you could have not with a regular PC (and way more modular regular PC) and in a space that for a second there was an opening price wise.
Click to expand...
It's comparable to a Radeon RX 6600 XT / GeForce GTX 1070 Ti so not blazing fast but not horrible for a system like this that's only pulling 120W.
 
kirbyrj said:
I like the idea of Strix Halo, but the price of these is going to be approaching $2k.
Click to expand...
At Apple they call that chump change. But yea, for $2k I could build a beast of a PC. The appeal of Strix Halo is that you can get decent Ryzen Zen5 performance with RTX 4060 graphics performance for a low price. Except for $2k I could buy a 9800 X3D with a Radeon 9700 XT. The silly thing is that Linus from LTT is praising Strix Halo, even though he's probably under contract with Qualcomm to denounce it. The dude is still hell bent on the naming, but nobody freakin cares.


View: https://youtu.be/-lErGZZgUbY?si=SSpjBnWgtnHGd3zS
 
DukenukemX said:
The appeal of Strix Halo is that you can get decent Ryzen Zen5 performance with RTX 4060 graphics performance for a low price.
Click to expand...
Did you mean, it would be appealing if that was the case ? How much AMD charge for it ?

I am not sure why 440mm of near latest node would be particularly low price, the similar mobile 4070/previous CPU laptop were cheaper than this replacement. Thats pretty much like buying a 9070xt+a 16 core cpu in term of die/node used, it should be always quite expensive way to generate performance (in exchange of density, low power, etc...)

I think the appeal is density (i.e. not compete against a ATX sized case option necessarily) and at least they thought, a big deal to offer near 128gb of 256gbs memory to the gpu at an nice entry point price wise versus the current market.

As any previous APU competed that well price performance-wise with the cheap cpu-gpu from AMD combo ?

DukenukemX said:
Except for $2k I could buy a 9800 X3D with a Radeon 9700 XT.
Click to expand...
And you only have 16GB of vram instead of "128", that a different use case, if a 9800x3d-9700xt would fit in your size-power envelope, that not the target. The $2000 could make more sense than the $1100 version if you do not mind power-size.
 
Its funny that they advertise this directly on the page. You know that's where the majority of the 128GB models are going.

1740675940843.png
 
kirbyrj said:
I like the idea of Strix Halo, but the price of these is going to be approaching $2k.
Click to expand...
The base model is $1,099

Max 385 - 32GB Pre-order $1,099
8-core/16-thread CPU, up to 5.0GHz
32 Graphics Cores, up to 2.8GHz
32GB of non-upgradeable LPDDR5x
 
I'm not getting the appeal of the desktop, although it's apparently pretty popular. I'd rather build a full size kick butt desktop, and have a great laptop. I do like the 12. If you're a person who likes to take notes with a pen and do creative drawing stuff - that's a neat option. I can see college kids as well as professionals using it as a solid note taking machine.

I've been using my framework 13 as my daily driver for a few months now and I love it. Gnome workflow with a trackpad is awesome, and I'm literally making coworkers jealous. Even better is knowing that I can upgrade this thing forever whenever I feel it's getting long in the tooth. Good stuff all the way around.
 
LukeTbk said:
Did you mean, it would be appealing if that was the case ?
Click to expand...
Yes, IF that was the case.
How much AMD charge for it ?
Click to expand...
Less than a desktop with a 9800X and a RTX 4060. Or better yet, less than this laptop which is around $1,100.
I am not sure why 440mm of near latest node would be particularly low price, the similar mobile 4070/previous CPU laptop were cheaper than this replacement. Thats pretty much like buying a 9070xt+a 16 core cpu in term of die/node used, it should be always quite expensive way to generate performance (in exchange of density, low power, etc...)
Click to expand...
The main appeal of these chips is power efficiency and 3nm would be more power efficient than 4nm.
I think the appeal is density (i.e. not compete against a ATX sized case option necessarily) and at least they thought, a big deal to offer near 128gb of 256gbs memory to the gpu at an nice entry point price wise versus the current market.
Click to expand...
Except that I could probably build the same PC with an ITX case. Would would be slightly larger, but again also more powerful and cheaper.
As any previous APU competed that well price performance-wise with the cheap cpu-gpu from AMD combo ?
Click to expand...
Nope, and that's probably why AMD APU's never took off since they were never cost effective. They should be though.
And you only have 16GB of vram instead of "128", that a different use case, if a 9800x3d-9700xt would fit in your size-power envelope, that not the target. The $2000 could make more sense than the $1100 version if you do not mind power-size.
Click to expand...
Lets test that theory. You are technically correct in that it can't be done in a iTX case, because the 128GB of ram complicates things. Except...

PCPartPicker Part List

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D 4.7 GHz 8-Core Processor ($562.99 @ Amazon)
CPU Cooler: Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 SE 66.17 CFM CPU Cooler ($34.90 @ Amazon)
Motherboard: MSI PRO B650M-P Micro ATX AM5 Motherboard ($109.99 @ Amazon)
Memory: Kingston FURY Beast 128 GB (4 x 32 GB) DDR5-5600 CL40 Memory ($332.28 @ Amazon)
Storage: Corsair MP700 Elite 1 TB M.2-2280 PCIe 5.0 X4 NVME Solid State Drive ($109.99 @ Corsair)
Video Card: XFX Speedster SWFT 210 Core 2 Radeon RX 7800 XT 16 GB Video Card ($529.99 @ Amazon)
Case: Cooler Master MasterBox Q300L MicroATX Mini Tower Case ($39.99 @ Amazon)
Power Supply: SeaSonic Focus GX V4 ATX 3 (2024) 850 W 80+ Gold Certified Fully Modular ATX Power Supply ($149.99 @ Newegg)
Total: $1870.12
Prices include shipping, taxes, and discounts when available
Generated by PCPartPicker 2025-02-27 16:41 EST-0500

If I avoid 4 sticks of memory to get the 128GB and just do a quick search on Amazon and find this $322 128GB 2X64GB kit from Crucial, then it can be done. Also Windows 10 Pro key is $10 off Ebay. This would probably be faster and more powerful than the Framework Strix Halo machine. The only thing is that AI work is probably better on the Strix Halo since it can access up to 128GB of memory, where the 7800 XT can only do 16GB. Still a lot faster in gaming.

PCPartPicker Part List

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D 4.7 GHz 8-Core Processor ($562.99 @ Amazon)
CPU Cooler: Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 SE 66.17 CFM CPU Cooler ($34.90 @ Amazon)
Motherboard: ASRock B850I Lightning WiFi Mini ITX AM5 Motherboard ($209.99 @ Newegg)
Storage: Corsair MP700 Elite 1 TB M.2-2280 PCIe 5.0 X4 NVME Solid State Drive ($109.99 @ Corsair)
Video Card: XFX Speedster SWFT 210 Core 2 Radeon RX 7800 XT 16 GB Video Card ($529.99 @ Amazon)
Case: Thermaltake The Tower 100 Mini ITX Tower Case ($149.99 @ Amazon)
Power Supply: SeaSonic Focus GX V4 ATX 3 (2024) 850 W 80+ Gold Certified Fully Modular ATX Power Supply ($149.99 @ Newegg)
Total: $1747.84
Prices include shipping, taxes, and discounts when available
Generated by PCPartPicker 2025-02-27 16:46 EST-0500
 
As an eBay Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.
DukenukemX said:
Lets test that theory. You are technically correct in that it can't be done in a iTX case, because the 128GB of ram complicates things. Except...
Click to expand...
we cannot compare regular 70gbs or less with direct GPU access 256 GBs "vram" like that. Running deepseek on this should be faster than on regular ddr5 system ram/cpu. i imagine people wanting this with the large ram, will be for the gpu access to it, not the system regular ram usage. And this as 16 cores... not sure if the 9700x is a good comp.

DukenukemX said:
This would probably be faster and more powerful than the Framework Strix Halo machine
Click to expand...
For sure, if you workload fit in that 16GB of vram, the Framework probably make no sense, outside wanting density-power, and your price list even include items you do not have with the framework, harddrives and a cooler for examples, making the alternative look pricier versus the framework than it is.

DukenukemX said:
Less than a desktop with a 9800X and a RTX 4060.
Click to expand...
The apu+board with 32gb alone is $800, $1300 if you want the 395max, not sure how much performance you loose going down to 32 CU or framework profit margin, but if you have gaming in mind for $780 you can get a 9700x+7600 desktop gpu + motherboard + 2x8 ddr5, not sure how much of a pushing price down this is.

$1300 for the 395 full version of the API + the board (64 gb soldered), $1300 you enter the 9800x3d + 7800xt type.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: kac77
like this
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top