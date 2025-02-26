Framework's first desktop PC is giving us the AMD Strix Halo machine we've been craving, and the opportunity to build our own

DukenukemX said: Lets test that theory. You are technically correct in that it can't be done in a iTX case, because the 128GB of ram complicates things. Except... Click to expand...

DukenukemX said: This would probably be faster and more powerful than the Framework Strix Halo machine Click to expand...

DukenukemX said: Less than a desktop with a 9800X and a RTX 4060. Click to expand...

we cannot compare regular 70gbs or less with direct GPU access 256 GBs "vram" like that. Running deepseek on this should be faster than on regular ddr5 system ram/cpu. i imagine people wanting this with the large ram, will be for the gpu access to it, not the system regular ram usage. And this as 16 cores... not sure if the 9700x is a good comp.For sure, if you workload fit in that 16GB of vram, the Framework probably make no sense, outside wanting density-power, and your price list even include items you do not have with the framework, harddrives and a cooler for examples, making the alternative look pricier versus the framework than it is.The apu+board with 32gb alone is $800, $1300 if you want the 395max, not sure how much performance you loose going down to 32 CU or framework profit margin, but if you have gaming in mind for $780 you can get a 9700x+7600 desktop gpu + motherboard + 2x8 ddr5, not sure how much of a pushing price down this is.$1300 for the 395 full version of the API + the board (64 gb soldered), $1300 you enter the 9800x3d + 7800xt type.