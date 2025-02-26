Framework's first desktop PC is giving us the AMD Strix Halo machine we've been craving, and the opportunity to build our own

Framework's first desktop PC is giving us the AMD Strix Halo machine we've been craving, and the opportunity to build our ownBy Dave James
I'm not sure which I'm most excited about, the idea of a whole new kind of Framework machine, or the fact the company is actually going to make available a Strix Halo motherboard for us to tinker with. On the one hand, a small form factor Framework Desktop is a cute idea, though it is bringing the upgradeable, repairable ethos of its Framework 13 laptops to an area that admittedly is already pretty well served on that front.