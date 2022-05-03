Framework laptop mainboard now on sale

serpretetsky
[H]ard|Gawd
Not sure if this has been posted.
The framework laptop was promised as being very modular and easy to repair. It seems the mainboards have officially gone on sale on April 22. They are now available on the framework marketplace.
https://frame.work/marketplace
Also the mainboards should run fine without the rest of the laptop chassis, so if you want to build a custom computer with it, then go at it!
edit:
github link to mainboard documentation
https://github.com/FrameworkComputer/Mainboard
