Fractal North, Vanatoo T0 Speakers, Sound BlasterX Katana, Lian Li TU-150, EVGA P6 1000W Platinum PSU, Cyberpunk 2077 Collector's Edition

MajorMullet
Gawd
- Joined
- Jul 29, 2004
- Messages
- 743
Heatware under MajorMullet
Local pickup in the Charlotte, NC area. Shipping to cont. USA. Payment accepted via PayPal. Not looking for any trades at the moment.
Open to reasonable offers!
---
Fractal Design North - $130 shipped
Black with tempered glass side panel. Like new in original box. Great case, love the looks! Managed to get a 4090FE and went back to ITX so parting ways.
---
Vanatoo Transparent Zero - $400 shipped
In excellent condition, in original box with accessories. Awesome powered speakers, perfect for PC use. Having a hard time fitting them on my desk with my 42 C2 OLED.
---
EVGA 1000 P6 1000W Platinum PSU - $150 shipped
Nice and compact at 140mm. There is some coil whine at load but once I had it installed and the case closed up I couldn't hear it. YMMV depending on how sensitive you are.
---
Razer Viper Ultimate Wired Mouse - $35 shipped
Like new condition, shape didn't suit me
---
Lian Li TU-150 ITX Case - $80 shipped
In excellent condition, ships in original box with accessories.
---
Sound BlasterX Katana Soundbar - $150 shipped
In excellent condition, will ship in original box with accessories
---
Yamaha RX-V385 Receiver - $220 shipped
Like new in original box with accessories. Wired in ceiling speakers so upgraded to Atmos capable receiver.
---
Cyberpunk 2077 Collector's Edition - $150 + shipping
Includes statue (has never been opened), art book / additional contents, and steelbook
Local pickup in the Charlotte, NC area. Shipping to cont. USA. Payment accepted via PayPal. Not looking for any trades at the moment.
Open to reasonable offers!
---
Fractal Design North - $130 shipped
Black with tempered glass side panel. Like new in original box. Great case, love the looks! Managed to get a 4090FE and went back to ITX so parting ways.
---
Vanatoo Transparent Zero - $400 shipped
In excellent condition, in original box with accessories. Awesome powered speakers, perfect for PC use. Having a hard time fitting them on my desk with my 42 C2 OLED.
---
EVGA 1000 P6 1000W Platinum PSU - $150 shipped
Nice and compact at 140mm. There is some coil whine at load but once I had it installed and the case closed up I couldn't hear it. YMMV depending on how sensitive you are.
---
Razer Viper Ultimate Wired Mouse - $35 shipped
Like new condition, shape didn't suit me
---
Lian Li TU-150 ITX Case - $80 shipped
In excellent condition, ships in original box with accessories.
---
Sound BlasterX Katana Soundbar - $150 shipped
In excellent condition, will ship in original box with accessories
---
Yamaha RX-V385 Receiver - $220 shipped
Like new in original box with accessories. Wired in ceiling speakers so upgraded to Atmos capable receiver.
---
Cyberpunk 2077 Collector's Edition - $150 + shipping
Includes statue (has never been opened), art book / additional contents, and steelbook
Last edited: