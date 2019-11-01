Fractal North, Vanatoo T0 Speakers, Sound BlasterX Katana, Lian Li TU-150, EVGA P6 1000W Platinum PSU, Cyberpunk 2077 Collector's Edition

M

MajorMullet

Gawd
Joined
Jul 29, 2004
Messages
743
Heatware under MajorMullet

Local pickup in the Charlotte, NC area. Shipping to cont. USA. Payment accepted via PayPal. Not looking for any trades at the moment.

Open to reasonable offers!

---

Fractal Design North - $130 shipped
Black with tempered glass side panel. Like new in original box. Great case, love the looks! Managed to get a 4090FE and went back to ITX so parting ways.

PXL_20230626_004558421.jpg


---

Vanatoo Transparent Zero - $400 shipped
In excellent condition, in original box with accessories. Awesome powered speakers, perfect for PC use. Having a hard time fitting them on my desk with my 42 C2 OLED.
Chris Pixel 606.jpg
Chris Pixel 608.jpg


---

EVGA 1000 P6 1000W Platinum PSU - $150 shipped
Nice and compact at 140mm. There is some coil whine at load but once I had it installed and the case closed up I couldn't hear it. YMMV depending on how sensitive you are.
PXL_20220521_165125401.jpg
PXL_20220521_165024099.jpg


---

Razer Viper Ultimate Wired Mouse - $35 shipped
Like new condition, shape didn't suit me
048-1.jpg


---

Lian Li TU-150 ITX Case - $80 shipped
In excellent condition, ships in original box with accessories.

Chris Pixel 982.jpg
Chris Pixel 983.jpg
Chris Pixel 979.jpg
Chris Pixel 985.jpg


---

Sound BlasterX Katana Soundbar - $150 shipped
In excellent condition, will ship in original box with accessories
Chris Pixel 977.jpg


---

Yamaha RX-V385 Receiver - $220 shipped
Like new in original box with accessories. Wired in ceiling speakers so upgraded to Atmos capable receiver.
PXL_20211013_170753162.jpg
PXL_20211013_170957608.jpg


---

Cyberpunk 2077 Collector's Edition - $150 + shipping
Includes statue (has never been opened), art book / additional contents, and steelbook
Cyberpunk 1.jpg
Cyberpunk 2.jpg
 
I have some interest in a Steam gc.

I have a $25 bestbuy gc that I could trade. I would rather not pay to mail it but I would be happy to provide the code and a picture.
 
PM'd again

I highly recommend this seller
 
What an amazing transaction!!!!! Purchased the head set this morning and MajorMullet has already shipped the set out!!!!!!!

Same day guys!!!!! Just doesn't get better!!!!!
 
Bump for the awesome speaker deal! Wish these were available a few months back.
 
