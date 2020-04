Fractal Nano S and Elite 120 ITX Case

Heres my Air cooled Modified Cooler Master 120 caseNot Happy with my OC'd Ryzen so decided will upgrade to a Custom Water Cooling...140mm Radiator.Cooler Master Pump/Reservoir ComboWhile im doing that i decided to MOD my Fractal Nano S since i Got Bored with ItDid a Vertical GPU Mount.Decided To add another 140mm Fan...Push/Pull Configuration