Fractal Design Torrent (White or Black)- $158.00

The black case with dark tint is the same price. They are backordered, 1-4 weeks depending on which case.This is the lowest price I've seen it, I'm very tempted to buy one. I've been on the lookout for a Lancool III sale to replace my old HAF 922, but this case is making me reconsider. This is the best case you can get for air cooling today. The only qualms I've had with it are price and design(The design has grown on me since I started case hunting). At this price it seems like a must-buy if you are looking for a new case and it fits your needs, my only hesitation if from lower 3.5" drive capacity compared to the Lancool III.