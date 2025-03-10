Fractal Design North XL = very nice

Zorachus
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 17, 2006
- Messages
- 11,801
I just had the tiny Lian Li A3 case, which was cool for a bit, but stuff got warm in there and very cramped.
Always had my eye on the Fractal North case, as I'm a big Frank Lloyd Wright fan, and I live in a 1928 Craftsman style I home I remodeled in the same old historic design.
Anyways was thinking going the White version with clear color natural wood, but always out of stock, so went with the dark with the tinted glass side panel.
I took out most my stuff from the Lian Li A3 except bought a new 870E motherboard and new 64GB CAS30 Corsair Vengeance memory.
Putting it all together neat and nice is very tedious and time consuming, especially having to disassemble the old case and parts first.
But this Fractal North XL was a pure joy to work in, very spacious and easy cable routing, just so simple to get everything in and positioned just right.
Highly recommend;
Always had my eye on the Fractal North case, as I'm a big Frank Lloyd Wright fan, and I live in a 1928 Craftsman style I home I remodeled in the same old historic design.
Anyways was thinking going the White version with clear color natural wood, but always out of stock, so went with the dark with the tinted glass side panel.
I took out most my stuff from the Lian Li A3 except bought a new 870E motherboard and new 64GB CAS30 Corsair Vengeance memory.
Putting it all together neat and nice is very tedious and time consuming, especially having to disassemble the old case and parts first.
But this Fractal North XL was a pure joy to work in, very spacious and easy cable routing, just so simple to get everything in and positioned just right.
Highly recommend;