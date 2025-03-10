Fractal Design North XL = very nice

philb2 said: I also like the design. Much better than the usual all black or white cases.



Ok. Your comments give me something to think about. One of my concerns is the weight of the case. I am old enough to have the typical lower back problems that afflict us older guys. Click to expand...

It's 9.7kg, so ~21lbs. The regular North is 7.6kg/16.8lbs. Not too bad by today's standards. Some of those bling-bling cases weigh twice that. I still miss the old Lian-Li aluminum cases though.One other thing to note about the 3.5" bays - long PSUs will collide with one of them. I have a Seasonic Prime TX-1600, and I had to remove the second 3.5" bracket.I wasn't concerned about the 3.5" bays since I had no intention of using them. I've banished all spinners to the file server in my basement... in a ~20yo Lian-Li full tower with 5.25" bays all down the front.I have a 5090 on the way. It's a Gigabyte and one of the bigger ones at 152mm. I think it should still fit, but there will be little clearance so I'm probably going to have to cut a hole in the fan bracket and either move fans around, drop down to one side fan, or perhaps switch to 120mm for one or both. The XL is wider than the regular North, so I'm not sure a card this big would fit in the regular model without ditching the fan bracket entirely. I'll see what it looks like once the card comes in, hopefully by this weekend.