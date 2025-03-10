Fractal Design North XL = very nice

I just had the tiny Lian Li A3 case, which was cool for a bit, but stuff got warm in there and very cramped.

Always had my eye on the Fractal North case, as I'm a big Frank Lloyd Wright fan, and I live in a 1928 Craftsman style I home I remodeled in the same old historic design.

Anyways was thinking going the White version with clear color natural wood, but always out of stock, so went with the dark with the tinted glass side panel.

I took out most my stuff from the Lian Li A3 except bought a new 870E motherboard and new 64GB CAS30 Corsair Vengeance memory.

Putting it all together neat and nice is very tedious and time consuming, especially having to disassemble the old case and parts first.

But this Fractal North XL was a pure joy to work in, very spacious and easy cable routing, just so simple to get everything in and positioned just right.

Highly recommend;


I've always liked how these cases look - sleek but understated. But I wish they had 180mm fans up front, like the Torrent series (or that the Torrent series looked more like the North series, I guess).
 
I've always liked how these cases look - sleek but understated. But I wish they had 180mm fans up front, like the Torrent series (or that the Torrent series looked more like the North series, I guess).
Other cases I was looking at only had 3 X 120mm fans, this Fractal North XL having 3 X 140mm sold me, plus the unique and different look for a PC case, and I went with ZERO rgb, only my AIO lights up over the CPU, but not the fans, my memory is non rgb, my motherboard is non rgb. Case fans non rgb. I really like this more stealth look.
 
Picked one of these up two months ago. My last rig ran in a Torrent Compact and I debated just getting another one, but decided to switch it up. Thought I'd miss the two 180mm fans from the Torrent, but it's running cool and quiet with some black Noctua NF-A14 fans I had left over from an older build. No regrets so far.
 
As cool as this looks, the best part was building inside of it, so much room, great cable management, lots of areas for wires to go and hide with plenty of room.
 
Gaming in this new case, with a Kraken 360 cooler for my 9800X3D the temps show like high 40s / low to mid 50s. Is that ok?

Been playing WoW TWW expansion, full maxed graphics, ultra AA, nVid control panel tweaked to give highest quality image, 200+ fps games looks great on OLED.

So playing this for an hour and my cooler display says like 45c to 65c for the CPU, but mostly in the mid 50s.
 
My 9800X3D sits in the upper 40s at idle. 😞 Took a couple pictures of the setup. Missed an opportunity to get my desk in walnut to match the case front panel.

(yes I also have a mouse for each hand, I'm right handed but my right wrist frequently flares up in pain)

My 9800X3D sits in the upper 40s at idle. 😞 Took a couple pictures of the setup. Missed an opportunity to get my desk in walnut to match the case front panel.

(yes I also have a mouse for each hand, I'm right handed but my right wrist frequently flares up in pain)

pump at max or is it adjusting up and down? fixing it at whatever the highest rpm you can live with may help. looks good though!
 
My 9800X3D sits in the upper 40s at idle. 😞 Took a couple pictures of the setup. Missed an opportunity to get my desk in walnut to match the case front panel.

(yes I also have a mouse for each hand, I'm right handed but my right wrist frequently flares up in pain)

Looks great.

Yeah my 9800X3D seems to idle in Windows and surfing online in the upper 30s / lower 40s, and doing heavy gaming it goes to upper 40s / mid 60s. Is that safe?
 
have you googled what the cpus max temp is?
yes its safe...
Thanks LOL I found this, and should I adjust the voltage in BIOS?

For safe gaming temperatures with the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU, aim for temperatures below 95°C (203°F), although sustained temperatures in the 70s and 80s are common and considered normal under heavy loads.
 
Thanks LOL I found this, and should I adjust the voltage in BIOS?

For safe gaming temperatures with the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU, aim for temperatures below 95°C (203°F), although sustained temperatures in the 70s and 80s are common and considered normal under heavy loads.
you could try a bit lower voltage to shave a bit of temp off, amd likes to give them enough to guarantee stability but theres wiggle room.
 
pump at max or is it adjusting up and down? fixing it at whatever the highest rpm you can live with may help. looks good though!
Thanks. I initially had it always at max, then I set the pump to a curve after I realized what the noise was :LOL:. Hadn't used liquid cooling in over a decade. Didn't seem to make much of a difference temperature wise, though (2C idle IIRC?).
 
Yeah everyone was pointing fingers at AsRock and ignoring the other boards with similar issues. I flashed to the latest bios just in case but haven’t had any issues myself.
I'm still on the original BIOS the board came with, should I flash the latest ASAP?

Or anything else to do to prevent this?
 
LOL :)

Temps do seems a bit cooler, just in Desktop use and surfing the net, I'm at 35c.
thats good. sounds like they adjusted the default voltage, unless you did. thats cooler than my 5600x is sitting at right now with only a few tabs open...
 
I've got a Fractal North XL mesh version fully loaded with Noctua fans and my 3090 is idling around 42C and I don't hear anything at idle. The 3090 turns its fans off below 60C. 3x 140mm front intakes, 2x 140mm side intakes, 1x 140mm exhaust, and 3x 120mm on my top mounted AIO set as exhaust. I just hope a 5090 fits in this thing without having to ditch the side fans.
 
I've got a Fractal North XL mesh version fully loaded with Noctua fans and my 3090 is idling around 42C and I don't hear anything at idle. The 3090 turns its fans off below 60C. 3x 140mm front intakes, 2x 140mm side intakes, 1x 140mm exhaust, and 3x 120mm on my top mounted AIO set as exhaust. I just hope a 5090 fits in this thing without having to ditch the side fans.
The side fans are a total game-changer for GPU temps. My 7800xt maxes out just under 60C at full load (320W), and it's not even a beefy cooler edition (powercololor fighter). I'll absolutely be making sure any future GPU is under ~130mm tall in order to keep the side fans in place!
 
The side fans are a total game-changer for GPU temps. My 7800xt maxes out just under 60C at full load (320W), and it's not even a beefy cooler edition (powercololor fighter). I'll absolutely be making sure any future GPU is under ~130mm tall in order to keep the side fans in place!
I took a few measurements and I've got about 50mm between my 3090 and the fan bracket. A Rog Astral 5090 is 153.7mm, so 42.55mm bigger than my current 111.15mm card. Just picking on the Astral because it's one of the larger ones, but a lot of them are right around that size. So it would fit, but I'd have to mod the fan bracket and maybe drop down to one fan or swap out one of the 140mm fans for a 120mm to accommodate the power cable. The bracket is big enough to leave a decent gap between the fans, so if I'm lucky that gap will line up with the power connector. Ideally I'll end up with a PNY, FE or something else a little smaller. The PNY cards are 133mm, so should fit without any shenanigans. FE is 137mm, so plenty of room with that angled power plug.
 
I'm new to this thread. I'm almost 100% ready to get a North, not the North XL model. I'm curious as to why people picked this case instead of others, say a Be Quiet model. Does anyone have more than 2 3.5: HDDs in their rig? Was that difficult to do?

Also, can someone measure the spacing between the front 2 feet. I'm hoping that I can use my existing homebuilt skateboard, which is 7.5" wide.
 
I'm new to this thread. I'm almost 100% ready to get a North, not the North XL model. I'm curious as to why people picked this case instead of others, say a Be Quiet model. Does anyone have more than 2 3.5: HDDs in their rig? Was that difficult to do?

Also, can someone measure the spacing between the front 2 feet. I'm hoping that I can use my existing homebuilt skateboard, which is 7.5" wide.
Picked the North XL for the MCM design, 140mm option for all fan locations, and the mesh side panel (do not need a window, as I look at my screen instead of the inside of my case). I have both of the 3.5in HDD bays occupied. You could probably fit two more drives in stacked, but you would need a custom mounting setup. Not sure if the non-XL north has the same amount of space or height next to the PSU.

The front feet spacing on the XL is ~8.25in at the outer edge and ~6.5 at the inner edge. The non-XL north is likely to have a narrower footbed.

Also, the XL is not really that big or a true XL case like other fractal XLs, it's about the same size as the meshify 2 (which I also have).
 
Picked the North XL for the MCM design,
I also like the design. Much better than the usual all black or white cases.
140mm op]tion for all fan locations, and the mesh side panel (do not need a window, as I look at my screen instead of the inside of my case). I have both of the 3.5in HDD bays occupied. You could probably fit two more drives in stacked, but you would need a custom mounting setup. Not sure if the non-XL north has the same amount of space or height next to the PSU.

The front feet spacing on the XL is ~8.25in at the outer edge and ~6.5 at the inner edge. The non-XL north is likely to have a narrower footbed.

Also, the XL is not really that big or a true XL case like other fractal XLs, it's about the same size as the meshify 2 (which I also have).
Ok. Your comments give me something to think about. One of my concerns is the weight of the case. I am old enough to have the typical lower back problems that afflict us older guys.
 
I also like the design. Much better than the usual all black or white cases.

Ok. Your comments give me something to think about. One of my concerns is the weight of the case. I am old enough to have the typical lower back problems that afflict us older guys.
It's 9.7kg, so ~21lbs. The regular North is 7.6kg/16.8lbs. Not too bad by today's standards. Some of those bling-bling cases weigh twice that. I still miss the old Lian-Li aluminum cases though.

One other thing to note about the 3.5" bays - long PSUs will collide with one of them. I have a Seasonic Prime TX-1600, and I had to remove the second 3.5" bracket.

I wasn't concerned about the 3.5" bays since I had no intention of using them. I've banished all spinners to the file server in my basement... in a ~20yo Lian-Li full tower with 5.25" bays all down the front.

I have a 5090 on the way. It's a Gigabyte and one of the bigger ones at 152mm. I think it should still fit, but there will be little clearance so I'm probably going to have to cut a hole in the fan bracket and either move fans around, drop down to one side fan, or perhaps switch to 120mm for one or both. The XL is wider than the regular North, so I'm not sure a card this big would fit in the regular model without ditching the fan bracket entirely. I'll see what it looks like once the card comes in, hopefully by this weekend.
 
Looking to get the White Rear Connect version of this case for my next build, but will be a while so hopefully there will be upgrades or new MB/CPU's out by then. (Going to try for a minimal cable build)
 
Looking to get the White Rear Connect version of this case for my next build, but will be a while so hopefully there will be upgrades or new MB/CPU's out by then. (Going to try for a minimal cable build)
I was excited to read about this newly released version. That means I'm good for multiple builds with this case. I will let my wife decide on the case color.
 
Ordered the RC version (White with Glass) and the LL Edge 1300W PSU (White) from Newegg and should have them in the near future. Holding off on most of the rest of the components since it will be a while till I can do the build, and also to wait for any new stuff that may come out in the next year or so such as MB, CPU's, AIO and the like. Case and PSU will still be good to go by then. Really wish i could get the Smoked glass for the White version of the case though but probably would have to order another case to do so. (Did shoot Fractal an e-mail about it and will let you know what they say)
 
