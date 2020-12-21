Fractal Design Focus G Mid Tower Case $40 plus 7 shipping

Syler_Prime
Just like the title says the Fractal Design Focus G Mid Tower Case is $40 plus $7 shipping on all but the grey cases. Newegg says the normal price is $50. But a lot of price history on the case has it for 60 in the past.
https://www.newegg.com/white-fractal-design-focus-g-series-atx-mid-tower/p/N82E16811352067
Here's some info for someone that did research on it from slickdeals:
- Top filter cannot be removed without removing associated fans.
- Front panel is removable, but front filter is attached to the front panel and cannot be easily separated from it.
- Front panel has a hole at the bottom (to make removal easier). Unfortunately this allows incoming air to bypass the filter/mesh.
- Bottom filter can be easily removed.
- Side panel is not tempered glass.
- Two hard drives can be put in the hard drive cage, and the cage itself can be removed from the case if desired.
- One 2.5" SSD can be installed behind the solid side panel.
- CPU air coolers can be 165mm tall.
- Front can fit 240mm or 280mm radiator. Radiator with fans can be up to 48mm thick before hitting the drive bay (if installed).
- A 240mm radiator could fit on the top, but it would be pretty tight.
- The two-bay optical drive cage is not easily removable. You would have to drill out the rivets.
- Supports up to 6 fans: 2x 120mm/140mm on top, 2x 120mm/140mm on front (2x 140mm white LED fans included here), 1x 120mm on back, and 1x 120mm/140mm on bottom (if hard drive cage is removed).
- Completely visible PSU, so it's difficult to hide any extra cables. I would highly recommend a modular power supply with this one. There is very little room behind the motherboard, so there really is no good place to hide cables.