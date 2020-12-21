Fractal Design Focus G Mid Tower Case $40 plus 7 shipping

Top filter cannot be removed without removing associated fans.

Front panel is removable, but front filter is attached to the front panel and cannot be easily separated from it.

Front panel has a hole at the bottom (to make removal easier). Unfortunately this allows incoming air to bypass the filter/mesh.

Bottom filter can be easily removed.

Side panel is not tempered glass.

Two hard drives can be put in the hard drive cage, and the cage itself can be removed from the case if desired.

One 2.5" SSD can be installed behind the solid side panel.

CPU air coolers can be 165mm tall.

Front can fit 240mm or 280mm radiator. Radiator with fans can be up to 48mm thick before hitting the drive bay (if installed).

A 240mm radiator could fit on the top, but it would be pretty tight.

The two-bay optical drive cage is not easily removable. You would have to drill out the rivets.

Supports up to 6 fans: 2x 120mm/140mm on top, 2x 120mm/140mm on front (2x 140mm white LED fans included here), 1x 120mm on back, and 1x 120mm/140mm on bottom (if hard drive cage is removed).

Completely visible PSU, so it's difficult to hide any extra cables. I would highly recommend a modular power supply with this one. There is very little room behind the motherboard, so there really is no good place to hide cables.

Just like the title says the Fractal Design Focus G Mid Tower Case is $40 plus $7 shipping on all but the grey cases. Newegg says the normal price is $50. But a lot of price history on the case has it for 60 in the past.Here's some info for someone that did research on it from slickdeals: