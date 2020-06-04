Fractal Design Define R4 (Does anyone know what case this is?)

I saw this cool looking case on the local craigslist for an overpriced 4th generation Core processor system (the seller wanted to much for a i3 with an 8 series chipset $650)

I did ask the seller but they were being a ass turd and would not tell me unless I planed to buy it.

Which I don't as I recently sold my 4th generation i7-4790K system myself when I upgraded to a AMD Ryzen 7 3700X system (I sold mine for $350 with a better MB anyway)



Unknown_Case (3).jpg Unknown_Case (1).jpg Unknown_Case (2).jpg Unknown_Case (4).jpg Unknown_Case (5).jpg
 
Fractal Design Define R2/3/4? I know its a Define R series but there were a few and I don't recall the differences.

Looking closer it appears to be an R4. I used to have that case in 2012ish? so its pretty old at this point.
 
Perhaps an old Antec, HP, Dell or similar hunk of plain steel. That locking front door is reminiscent of the low-end prebuilt machines from the 90's that were sold at retailers like Office Max, Staples etc when they sold computers....
 
Cool! Thanks I wonder where I can find one of these for a reasonable cost, I really like this case a lot. I am really a fan of full ATX case, I only used MATX once (back when I did not know there was even a difference between the two, I was young at the time and did not know a lot back then didn't we all 😄 do the same) .
I also still like optical media so if I can find one of these it sounds like a perfect fit for me
 
Format _C: said:
Cool! Thanks I wonder where I can find one of these for a reasonable cost, I really like this case a lot. I am really a fan of full ATX case, I only used MATX once (back when I did not know there was even a difference between the two, I was young at the time and did not know a lot back then didn't we all 😄 do the same) .
I also still like optical media so if I can find one of these it sounds like a perfect fit for me
It's funny you posted this and why I was able to answer so fast is I have an R3 and R4 open in my living room right now being cleaned out to put back into service.
 
OK, keep me in mind if you ever want to sell the R4 as always shipping will be a killer (I am in Fairfield County Connecticut).
 
I am happy I finally got one of these (Fractal Design Define R4) cases. I transfered my Ryzen 3700X build and I like it. I can barely hear the AMD OEM Wrath Prism cooler and it actually runs cooler then when it was in the Cooler Master N400. I have one caveat though there is only one LED for either power or HDD. I have not taken off the front panel yet but does anyone know how hard it would be to add another LED for power or HDD activity? I have quite a few ones that already have the two pin connector already on them (from cases that were trashed)
 
Format _C: said:
I have not taken off the front panel yet but does anyone know how hard it would be to add another LED for power or HDD activity?
find a spot drill a hole mount the led. easy peasy. might even be able to just glue it to the back of the led diffuser, something like this

 
Yeah that looks cool. I don't want to drill a hole I will try that thing that was posted in the video above that looks easy.
 
Format _C: said:
Yeah that looks cool. I don't want to drill a hole I will try that thing that was posted in the video above that looks easy.
if you have one from an old case you wont have to coble it together, just glue the led in place and run the cable.
 
