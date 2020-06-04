Fractal Design Define R4 (Does anyone know what case this is?)

Format _C:
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jun 12, 2001
- Messages
- 3,090
I saw this cool looking case on the local craigslist for an overpriced 4th generation Core processor system (the seller wanted to much for a i3 with an 8 series chipset $650)
I did ask the seller but they were being a ass turd and would not tell me unless I planed to buy it.
Which I don't as I recently sold my 4th generation i7-4790K system myself when I upgraded to a AMD Ryzen 7 3700X system (I sold mine for $350 with a better MB anyway)
