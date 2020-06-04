Fractal Design Define R4 (Does anyone know what case this is?)

I am happy I finally got one of these (Fractal Design Define R4) cases. I transfered my Ryzen 3700X build and I like it. I can barely hear the AMD OEM Wrath Prism cooler and it actually runs cooler then when it was in the Cooler Master N400. I have one caveat though there is only one LED for either power or HDD. I have not taken off the front panel yet but does anyone know how hard it would be to add another LED for power or HDD activity? I have quite a few ones that already have the two pin connector already on them (from cases that were trashed)