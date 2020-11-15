Fractal Design Core 1000 smallest Matx case (Modded)

Got it from: https://www.newegg.com/black-fracta...-tower/p/N82E16811352032?Item=N82E16811352032

I am an Matx fan. I have used Matx boards since the AMD K2-300 back in 1997. Was with Intel since 1998.

Currently have a Asus B550m-plus Tuf Gaming Wifi Matx board with an AMD 3950x. Picked up an AIO cooler and wanted the smallest case I could find. I couldn't get one that would fit the board with everything I wanted that was small. I was going to got Mini ITX but the boards are a lot more.

Went with a Be Quiet 280. https://www.newegg.com/be-quiet-pure-loop-280mm/p/2YM-0069-00003?Item=9SIA68VBZU7732

The case was easy to mod with a Dremel or grinder with a cutting wheel. I used J-B Weld to secure the top of the case. I was going to rivet it, but the JB worked out better and it was easier to make sure it was level, plum and square.

I used a Corsair SF600 power supply. It would fit a standard ATX power supply in the same space, just different cuts in the rear.

Just an attempt at case modding. If you can't find what you want for your build, make one.
 

