5150Joker said: Yup we will see timed exclusivity on RT it seems from both sides. I wish they'd cut that bs out.

I'm not convinced it is intentional exclusivity.We are - after all - talking about GPU hardware that was only just on the market two days ago for a game that has been under development for four years.I know all hardware vendors try to provide samples of their latest and greatest stuff to developers before release, so they can develop for it, but who knows how that went with AMD this time around. After all, it was only in March the rumor mill started circulating that RDNA 2 would have raytracing at all...