FPS / Overwatch Gaming upgrade from 55 Samsung 2015

D

dpoverlord

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 18, 2004
Messages
1,740
So I feel I have a great screen to play but many people are telling me that I am missing out by not having a 144HZ 1440p monitor.

What are your guys thoughts? I LOVE the 55" setup I have but I would love to play games better and I guess I could buy a 27 / 32" but I would hate to lose the real estate and are games really that much better at 144hz but a downgrade from 4k to 1440p?

Love your thoughts
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top