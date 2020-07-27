Fox Sports will use virtual fans created in Unreal Engine to fill empty stadiums in MLB broadcasts

Marees

Gawd
Sep 28, 2018
540
It works by leveraging graphics (created by creative agency Silver Spoon Animation) built in Epic’s Unreal Engine. Unreal Engine is used here for the same reason it’s popular for creating video games or for crafting virtual on-set backgrounds for shows like The Mandalorian. Unlike most film graphics, which have to be rendered in post-production after the fact, Unreal can render in real time, making it far more suited for live television.

https://www.theverge.com/platform/a...-empty-stadiums-mlb?__twitter_impression=true

Fox Sports producers will be able to control things like how full the virtual “crowds” are for a given game, what weather fans are dressed for, and what percentage of the crowd will be home fans versus away, although the company is still figuring out how it’ll make some of those decisions.
“We’re figuring this out right now, and we’ll continue to evolve that process as we go through this weekend and from game-to-game, week-to-week,”
JustinC

May 25, 2020
61
It may not be a waste of time. Watching crowds that run and roar in the stadium are necessary to feel the game.
CGI graphics have come a long way to put virtual people in the video to improve the sellability of the game.
These would be the beginning of the new era in gaming with a virtual presence.
 
