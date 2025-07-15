  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Four UEFI Flaws in GIGABYTE Motherboards Expose 240+ Models to Persistent Bootkits

"All four bugs originate in American Megatrends reference code that was quietly shared with OEM partners under non‑disclosure agreements earlier this year. Although Gigabyte customizes that base firmware, it did not pass along the necessary fixes to end users. Binarly alerted CERT/CC on April 15, and GIGABYTE confirmed receipt on June 12, but no public advisory appeared until Bleeping Computer reporters inquired on Monday. Users should visit GIGABYTE's support page to find and install the updated BIOS versions using the Q-Flash utility, and then re-enable Secure Boot. Devices that GIGABYTE has declared end of life may never see a patch. The company also claims only Intel-based boards are affected, leaving AMD boards untouched. Users can also run Binarly's free risk Hunt scanner to check for exposure. According to Binarly CEO Alex Matrosov, these vulnerabilities highlight how inherited reference‑code flaws can quietly spread through the hardware supply chain."

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/338946/...ards-expose-240-models-to-persistent-bootkits
 
How can an average Joe like me run a free scan?
 
