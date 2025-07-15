Four UEFI Flaws in GIGABYTE Motherboards Expose 240+ Models to Persistent Bootkits

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,045
"All four bugs originate in American Megatrends reference code that was quietly shared with OEM partners under non‑disclosure agreements earlier this year. Although Gigabyte customizes that base firmware, it did not pass along the necessary fixes to end users. Binarly alerted CERT/CC on April 15, and GIGABYTE confirmed receipt on June 12, but no public advisory appeared until Bleeping Computer reporters inquired on Monday. Users should visit GIGABYTE's support page to find and install the updated BIOS versions using the Q-Flash utility, and then re-enable Secure Boot. Devices that GIGABYTE has declared end of life may never see a patch. The company also claims only Intel-based boards are affected, leaving AMD boards untouched. Users can also run Binarly's free risk Hunt scanner to check for exposure. According to Binarly CEO Alex Matrosov, these vulnerabilities highlight how inherited reference‑code flaws can quietly spread through the hardware supply chain."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/338946/...ards-expose-240-models-to-persistent-bootkits
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/338946/...ards-expose-240-models-to-persistent-bootkits