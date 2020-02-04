Found! WTB: internal WD Red or external drive 4TB or larger

Found!
I have a bunch of shucked WD enclosures so I am looking for 1 or 2 WD Red internal drives to use them as backup. Alternative, if you have RELIABLE external drive (any brand) I am interested as well. Looking for 4TB or larger only. PM me the make, model, your Heatware, and price please.
My Heatware - https://www.heatware.com/u/96001/to
I have a bunch of shucked WD enclosures so I am looking for 1 or 2 WD Red internal drives to use them as backup. Alternative, if you have RELIABLE external drive (any brand) I am interested as well. Looking for 4TB or larger only. PM me the make, model, your Heatware, and price please.
My Heatware - https://www.heatware.com/u/96001/to
Last edited: