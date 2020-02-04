Found! WTB: internal WD Red or external drive 4TB or larger

L

LFaWolf

Gawd
Joined
Aug 7, 2016
Messages
540
Found!

I have a bunch of shucked WD enclosures so I am looking for 1 or 2 WD Red internal drives to use them as backup. Alternative, if you have RELIABLE external drive (any brand) I am interested as well. Looking for 4TB or larger only. PM me the make, model, your Heatware, and price please.

My Heatware - https://www.heatware.com/u/96001/to
 
Last edited:
L

LFaWolf

Gawd
Joined
Aug 7, 2016
Messages
540
I sent PM but price is a bit high and maybe too many drives for me anyway.

SamirD said:

FS: $800 !88TB! 8X8TB + 4X6TB + bonus

Welcome to 2020! I've got to clear out some HHD's. I moved to a Promise array so have 4x WD NAS Red 6TB drives (Warranty 2019-2021) as well as 8x 8TB Seagates for long term storage. All drives for $800 shipped Bonus items worth at least $50-$100 (cellphones/SSD/RAM/CPU just ask) ]...
hardforum.com
Click to expand...
 
cybrnook

cybrnook

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 14, 2013
Messages
1,552
Can you put non WD drives in the shucked enclosures? If so, I have a quite a few 3 and 4 TB drives in great condition, Toshiba NAS drives.
 
S

SamirD

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 22, 2015
Messages
3,135
cybrnook said:
Can you put non WD drives in the shucked enclosures? If so, I have a quite a few 3 and 4 TB drives in great condition, Toshiba NAS drives.
Click to expand...
I believe so as someone in another thread on another site said they were using their older 1TB and 2TB Seagates in theirs.
 
cybrnook

cybrnook

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 14, 2013
Messages
1,552
I don't see why it wouldn't work, right? I assume it's just a generic passthrough SATA controller they are plugging into.

LFaWolf , let me know if you have interest in 3 and 4 TB Toshiba NAS drives, I probably have 7 x 3TB's and maybe 4 x 4TB's. Some are BNIB.
 
R

ryan_975

[H]ardForum Junkie
Joined
Feb 6, 2006
Messages
14,262
Just FYI: Some WD enclosures have a chip you have to disable to use any drive other than the one that came in it.
 
L

LFaWolf

Gawd
Joined
Aug 7, 2016
Messages
540
I read somewhere that there is a winbond chip or something of that nature in the enclosures that I have, so to be sure I need WD drives. But it is a moot point now, as I got what I need. Closing this up.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top