Shadowarez said: once cascade lake x is availabe in any meaningful capacity the prices should drop, im still waiting on a 10980xe so i can sell my i9 7980xe in a new rig.

I hope you are right but I am not sure. Newegg and B&H have a few of the Cascade Lake X but they are marked up from MSRP. BestBuy is the only retailer that honors the MSRP, but 3 days ago when they had them in stock (10+ of each SKU), they were gone in just 1 day. I didn't know there are that many x299 users waiting to upgrade. I was able to get a 10920x before they were all sold out. Anyway, I got a 10-core from Reddit so locking this thread up.