FOUND! [WTB] 8 port + Gigabit Switch FOUND!

stinger608
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Sep 13, 2009
- Messages
- 5,432
My Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/63394/to 418-0-0
As the title states, I'm looking for a gigabit switch with at least 8 ports.
Could go up to 20+ ports if that's what's available but is not needed.
Not looking for really high end data center managed switches LOL.
Shoot me PM's or post here and I'll PM ya on it.
Thanks in advance.
As the title states, I'm looking for a gigabit switch with at least 8 ports.
Could go up to 20+ ports if that's what's available but is not needed.
Not looking for really high end data center managed switches LOL.
Shoot me PM's or post here and I'll PM ya on it.
Thanks in advance.
Last edited: