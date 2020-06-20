FOUND Where can I find AM4 hardware for H100i ???? FOUND

narsbars

[H]ard|Gawd
I have a H100i and need to find AM4 mounting hardware. The problems seems to be that mine is a Version 1, as far as I can tell. The box only has labels for H110I Hydro series.
This thing was a used purchase and collecting dust on the shelf. It does not have any round mounting hardware and I don't know what should be purchased to make it fit.
If I can't get some solid advice I may as well just toss this and buy a new $99.00 cooler as I am not looking for any OC.
Help appreciated.
 
narsbars

[H]ard|Gawd
Concerned with ordering from Canada. Our authorities can screw up any type of delivery, at least if it comes from an ally of the US.
 
SeymourGore

SeymourGore

Nobu

2[H]4U
I had an h80i. Cooler is currently installed in an intel build I gave to my brother. Still has the AMD hardware, but would be shipping from the US if I sent it to you.
 
narsbars

[H]ard|Gawd
pendragon1 said:
if its the square model like it sounds here is what you need:
https://www.corsair.com/us/en/Categories/Products/Accessories-|-Parts/PC-Components/Cooling/Hydro-Series™-H60-H80i-H100i-H110i-AMD-Mounting-Bracket/p/CW-8960011
Thanks. I went to Corsair and came up with "Out of stock" but your link worked fine. Thanks to you I was able to find a complete kit for all CPUs, and a complete screw set for $15.00 on Ebay. I found a U.S. seller.
Appreciate the help to everyone.
 
narsbars

[H]ard|Gawd
Nobu said:
I had an h80i. Cooler is currently installed in an intel build I gave to my brother. Still has the AMD hardware, but would be shipping from the US if I sent it to you.
I found something, but the shipping wouldn't have been bad. I am in the US. :)
 
