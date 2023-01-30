found seller who seems to have lots of varied ASUS motherboard parts

https://www.ebay.com/sch/i.html?_dk...=ebsale_1&store_name=ebsale1&_oac=1&_nkw=asus
Posting as a public service for the guys in this forum.
Disclosures:
1. I have not bought anything from this reseller. I found him during an eBay search
2. I have absolutely no financial interest in this reseller. Nor in ASUS. LOL.
3. I might buy this item for future use. https://www.ebay.com/sch/i.html?_dk...=ebsale_1&store_name=ebsale1&_oac=1&_nkw=asus
Posting as a public service for the guys in this forum.
Disclosures:
1. I have not bought anything from this reseller. I found him during an eBay search
2. I have absolutely no financial interest in this reseller. Nor in ASUS. LOL.
3. I might buy this item for future use. https://www.ebay.com/sch/i.html?_dk...=ebsale_1&store_name=ebsale1&_oac=1&_nkw=asus