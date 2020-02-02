FOUND! Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End - 2X Unreleased Versions (GameCube/Xbox)

"We cover 2x unreleased builds of Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End by Eurocom. The GameCube build was eventually released on Wii and was found on a NPDP cart. The Xbox version was eventually released on Xbox 360 and was discovered on a Xbox development system. "

 
