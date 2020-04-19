Found my old MP4 player :P Can anyone help me connecting it to my PC?

Hi,Recently I found an old mp4 player (Optix Tiamat) of mine and I'm trying to connect it to my PC to see what files are on there (mp3, mp4, ...). The problem is that my PC doesn't recognise the device. In fact, when I connect the device, the PC doesn't do anything... Just as if it wasn't connected. Here's a link to an image that will show what it looks like if it helps:It would help a lot if anyone knows a way to connect to it. Maybe it's just some drivers that I need. It's kind of a path to my childhoodSo it would really make my day.RegardsDaniel