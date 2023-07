FOUND(closed): Best GPU I can get for $100

I have an evga 1070ti I could do for $100 if you're interested. I did an Ebay search and I think that's fair (someone can chime in if it isn't.) since I'm including shipping. The model # is 08G-P4-5671-KR. It's just been collecting dust and I don't need it. I was keeping it for backup during the mining frenzy, just in case something happened to my newer gpu. It was kept stock speeds I'd say 99% of it's life. I think the last two weeks I may have tried to OC it a little bit more, but I ended up paying an arm and leg for a 3070ti when the opportunity came up to get one. I never did any mining with it and it was exclusively used for PUBG, lol. I have some heatware here . I still have the boxes and everything for it, EXCEPT the part that holds the gpu. I'd make sure it was boxed well if you wanted it. LMK.