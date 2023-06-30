FOUND(closed): Best GPU I can get for $100

T

theplaidfad

I Found one! Thanks all for the offers.


Looking for something for my best friend. Life has not been kind to him, and the GTX 980 I gifted him years ago has decided that it doesn't want to live any longer. I'm hoping to find something here to get him back to one of the only things in life he enjoys. I am in a tough spot right now financially, so $100 is about all I have to spare.

Thanks for looking

Heatware under the same name you see here, and paypal is ready to go.
 
Best card for 100 bucks is a 5700 XT without question. It's as fast as a 3060, very close to a 1080 ti. Maybe someone will have one. 1660 Super / ti is a decent option, a 5600 XT should come close to matching a 1080 and would be an upgrade too. Best thing would be if someone had a 5700 XT collecting dust somewhere.
 
I have an evga 1070ti I could do for $100 if you're interested. I did an Ebay search and I think that's fair (someone can chime in if it isn't.) since I'm including shipping. The model # is 08G-P4-5671-KR. It's just been collecting dust and I don't need it. I was keeping it for backup during the mining frenzy, just in case something happened to my newer gpu. It was kept stock speeds I'd say 99% of it's life. I think the last two weeks I may have tried to OC it a little bit more, but I ended up paying an arm and leg for a 3070ti when the opportunity came up to get one. I never did any mining with it and it was exclusively used for PUBG, lol. I have some heatware here. I still have the boxes and everything for it, EXCEPT the part that holds the gpu. I'd make sure it was boxed well if you wanted it. LMK.
 

