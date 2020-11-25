Found a very nice cinebench gain with my X470 Taichi Ultimate and 4 sticks of B-die..

My best previous score was 9669 with the 3950x clocked to 4250 and 16gb (2x8) of Corsair 3600 B-die with timings at 14-16-16-16-36. Lately I've read a lot of post about people experiencing a nice bump if you have 2 sticks of single bank ram, and then bump up to 4 sticks . So I wondered if a gain could be had by going to 4 sticks and I just happen to have an identical set of Corsair B-die that I had been saving for another project. I populated all 4 slots and ran it again, scoring 9805. Next I tightened the timings to 14-15-15-15-35 and let her rip, scoring 9853. Had to stop after this as things were getting toasty (Noctua D-14 Chromax on the way!). Btw.....this Taichi is the best board I've ever owned, love everything about it and praying they release an updated bios so I can drop in a 5950x. Cheers