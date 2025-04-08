Found a good deal on the i5 14600K + mobo combo.......Should I pull the trigger?

Short story: Family computer went south and I'll get them new parts (CPU + Mobo+ RAM) and reuse the remaining parts because they are still good. Like the title says, I found a good deal on the i5 14600K. I'm not overthinking options for this build because it is not my main machine but I'm still worried about the intel 13th / 14th gen cpus stability issues. Are they really serious? If it is not worth the trouble I'll just go AMD although they are hard to find here in local shops (I want a quick fix which is why I don't to wait for online shopping). Family do light gaming and office work/browsing/youtube videos.
I want AMD but the deal is good + AMD is not popular here.
