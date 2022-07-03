Found a bug/flaw with 5950x with Vray Benchmark. Please test.

Hi guys,I did a new AMD build with the 5950x and using Vray RTX Benchmark, it cripples my video card at certain times. Scores drop about 40%. Does not happen with Intel 12900 build. Ive swapped the video card, cpu, mobo, power supply and still happens. Can anyone try the Vray RTX Benchmark, perferebly with a 3090, and see what score you get. Should be around 2500. You need to do it just after a reboot as soon as you get to the desktop. Otherwise after a minute the so it will be normal again. It will still happen randomly afterwards but after reboot its guaranteed.You have to use the latest Nvidia drivers and make sure if you are on Windows 11 that you have the following update already installed. If you dont see it in windows update then its installed "2022-06 cumulative update for windows 11 for x64-based system (KB5014668)" . This happens on Windows 10 also.If you want to see this in action i made a video showing my scores plummet when I simply uninstall Microsoft Teams. I can also bring them back if I activate the Snip tool. Its nuts.Make sure to only test RTX or Cuda without the CPU. The CPU benchmarks dont have this issue.Video Table of Contents1. Reboot2. RTX Benchmark (full speed)3. Reboot4.. RTX benchmark again (full speed)5. Uninstall Microsoft Teams6. Reboot7. RTX benchmark (crippled)8. Reboot9. RTX benchmark again (crippled)10. RTX benchmark with Windows Snip tool activated (full speed)