Found a Amazon Kindle D00901 with a dead battery.

The Mad Atheist
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 9, 2018
- Messages
- 1,153
Looks like transient discarded some old and broken tech at a park I go to.
Able to salvage some of it, couple of low wattage USB supplies and a Kindle in fairly good condition, minus the dead battery, don't know about the two black spots on the screen.
Jerry rigged a very small lipo and seems to power on shortly before displaying the battery screen again. Looks like I can get a battery for around $12.
Not sure if it might be worth it tho, usually read ebooks on my phone.
What do you guys think?
Duck not included.....
