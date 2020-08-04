Found a Amazon Kindle D00901 with a dead battery.

The Mad Atheist

Looks like transient discarded some old and broken tech at a park I go to.
Able to salvage some of it, couple of low wattage USB supplies and a Kindle in fairly good condition, minus the dead battery, don't know about the two black spots on the screen.

Jerry rigged a very small lipo and seems to power on shortly before displaying the battery screen again. Looks like I can get a battery for around $12.

Not sure if it might be worth it tho, usually read ebooks on my phone.

What do you guys think?
IMG_20200804_111706.jpg IMG_20200804_111725.jpg IMG_20200804_111730.jpg IMG_20200804_111757.jpg IMG_20200804_111806.jpg
Duck not included.....
 
