Fosi Audio ZD3 Dac Amp

Comixbooks

I decided to stray from my IFI Zen 2 and try this out I guess Fosi han't done much in the Dac catagory this one came out in 2024 and having great reviews using both speakers and Headphones. I plan on using Headphones The only thing I don't care about is the added power connection while my IFI Zen2 just plugs into USB.
I had a 45.00 in Gift cards got lucky usually I use Speakers during the Day then use Headphones at night so alot of my gaming is done at night.

31RWyTmZA-L._SX522_.jpg
 
I canceled it I figured I only have one AUX port was going to use it with Headphones but I have my Speakers plugged in the same port I wouldn't be sure how it would work out.
I could get a RCA to USB but wasn't sure how that would sound.
 
