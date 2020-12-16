Fortnite's Latest Limited Time Mode Is Basically A Clone Of Among Us

erek
"Epic Games is really trying to drive home the Fortnite video chat service, Houseparty, but this gamemode may be a useful application. Using Houseparty while playing “The Spy Within,” you can read players' faces and try to figure out if they are one of “The Spies.”
If this all seems like fun, you can hop in and start playing “The Spy Within” right now in Fortnite. As Epic Games writes, you will need to watch your back, as “We don’t know who the Spies are, so don’t trust anyone...”"
https://hothardware.com/news/fortnite-among-us-gamemode
