Fortnite conquers 2019 with $1.8 billion earned

Fortnite bringing in bank "Fortnite should continue to grow as it embraces more cross-franchise opportunities. The world's most popular game is basically a massive billboard to promote new movies and other media, and we'll continue to see Epic use Fortnite to as an signal boosting platform for key IPs moving forward. This way they not only pull in more players and make more money via engagement ops, but get big-money deals from movie studios to boot." Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/69561/fortnite-conquers-2019-1-8-billion-earned/index.html