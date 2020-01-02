Fortnite conquers 2019 with $1.8 billion earned

    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Fortnite bringing in bank

    "Fortnite should continue to grow as it embraces more cross-franchise opportunities. The world's most popular game is basically a massive billboard to promote new movies and other media, and we'll continue to see Epic use Fortnite to as an signal boosting platform for key IPs moving forward. This way they not only pull in more players and make more money via engagement ops, but get big-money deals from movie studios to boot."

    Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/69561/fortnite-conquers-2019-1-8-billion-earned/index.html
     
    Zarathustra[H]

    Zarathustra[H] Official Forum Curmudgeon

    As always in history, Lowest Common Denominator is the winning formula.
     
    Mode13

    Mode13 Gawd

    I wonder how much longer they'll be able to milk the gravy train. Kids will get bored and move on to the next big thing, that's inevitable..
     
