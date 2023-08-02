Despite being billed as an indie game from studio Fallen Leaf, Fort Solis feels much bigger...this is owed to its beautiful visuals set in Unreal Engine 5.2 and a star-studded cast which includes Roger Clark and Troy Baker--who portrayed the main characters in Red Dead Redemption 2 and The Last of Us, respectively--as well as The Last Kingdom actress Julia Brown
Summary: Responding to an unusual emergency call from a remote mining base, Jack arrives at the dark and desolate Fort Solis...with storm warnings imminent, he heads inside to make desperate contact...as the night grows longer, events escalate, spiral out of control, and the mystery of what happened to the crew begins to reveal itself...the storm is approaching, limiting Jack’s escape as he looks to hold out until morning arrives
Release Date: August 22 2023
