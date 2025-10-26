  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Fort Bend County Deputies Seize $700K in Stolen Dell Servers from Katy Area Storage

"Arizona Cargo Theft Traced to Texas Storage Facility

The Dell servers were stolen Sept. 23 from a business in Chandler, Arizona, and were traced to the Katy area facility through an online listing, according to the sheriff's office.

The shipment had been purchased from a Dallas company but was intercepted in Arizona through fraudulent means before being transported to Texas, investigators said."

Source: https://coveringkaty.com/news/katy/fort-bend-county-deputies-seize-700k-in-stolen-dell-servers-/
 
