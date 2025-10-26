Fort Bend County Deputies Seize $700K in Stolen Dell Servers from Katy Area Storage

erek
"Arizona Cargo Theft Traced to Texas Storage Facility
The Dell servers were stolen Sept. 23 from a business in Chandler, Arizona, and were traced to the Katy area facility through an online listing, according to the sheriff's office.
The shipment had been purchased from a Dallas company but was intercepted in Arizona through fraudulent means before being transported to Texas, investigators said."
Source: https://coveringkaty.com/news/katy/fort-bend-county-deputies-seize-700k-in-stolen-dell-servers-/