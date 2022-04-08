Formula Boinc Sprint #3 - Rosetta - Team Ukraine Update

Starting Day #2 of the Sprint - Rosetta / Team Ukraine 2nd place

Check it out here

https://formula-boinc.org/sprint_v2.py?year=2022&lang=en&sprint=3

04/07/2022 13:00 (UTC) - 04/10/2022 12:59 (UTC)Rosetta@home
I have to say that the support of the DC community has been overwhelming.
Choosing to crunch plus supporting Ukraine in many other ways.Originally we just wanted to show our support by crunching for Team Ukraine but from the look of it, today,
Team Ukraine is rocking the FB.

2nd in the Sprints (3rd spring running)

6th in the marathon

6th overall

It just feels good!

Here is links to the FB and to the sprint.

FB - https://formula-boinc.org/index_v2.py?year=2022&lang=&team=&thx=

Sprint - https://formula-boinc.org/sprint_v2.py?year=2022&lang=en&sprint=

FB Standing


XS Post - https://xs4s.org/index.php?topic=30190.msg96133#msg96133

FB-Ukraine-U4-6-22Overall.JPG
 
Hey OldSchoolOC / systemviper (is that you?). Salute you (with respect) for organizing and helping Ukraine team in FB. I see members from other teams are pitching in. I leave this up to our individual team members here who may want to voluntarily join and support Ukraine team.

As for me, I may pitch in from time to time but not much. Will see.;)

Edit: Oh btw, rosetta project seems to be going downhill with very little admin support. That's just my opinion.

Edit2: I'm currently crunching sidock, so I change the country to Ukraine.
1649444925574.png
 
