Formula Boinc Sprint #3 - Rosetta - Team Ukraine Update

Starting Day #2 of the Sprint - Rosetta / Team Ukraine 2nd place
Check it out here
https://formula-boinc.org/sprint_v2.py?year=2022&lang=en&sprint=3
04/07/2022 13:00 (UTC) - 04/10/2022 12:59 (UTC)Rosetta@home
I have to say that the support of the DC community has been overwhelming.
Choosing to crunch plus supporting Ukraine in many other ways.Originally we just wanted to show our support by crunching for Team Ukraine but from the look of it, today,
Team Ukraine is rocking the FB.
2nd in the Sprints (3rd spring running)
6th in the marathon
6th overall
It just feels good!
Here is links to the FB and to the sprint.
FB - https://formula-boinc.org/index_v2.py?year=2022&lang=&team=&thx=
Sprint - https://formula-boinc.org/sprint_v2.py?year=2022&lang=en&sprint=
FB Standing
XS Post - https://xs4s.org/index.php?topic=30190.msg96133#msg96133
