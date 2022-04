Formula Boinc Sprint #3 - Rosetta - Team Ukraine Update

Hey OldSchoolOC / systemviper (is that you?). Salute you (with respect) for organizing and helping Ukraine team in FB. I see members from other teams are pitching in. I leave this up to our individual team members here who may want to voluntarily join and support Ukraine team.As for me, I may pitch in from time to time but not much. Will see.Edit: Oh btw, rosetta project seems to be going downhill with very little admin support. That's just my opinion.Edit2: I'm currently crunching sidock, so I change the country to Ukraine.