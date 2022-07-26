Formula Boinc Restart 07/21/2022 21:00 (UTC) - 07/24/2022 20:59 (UTC) Amicable Numbers

Formula Boinc had a nice restart restart this weekendwith the new face of the FB.UBT Timbo. (with Seb's support)The Formula Boinc Sprint #11 went off without a hitch this weekend.That is great news for FB and Seb fans. After 3 canceled SprintsAmicable Numbers was picked and both the FB and the Amicable Numbersservers responded well, it was a close sprint till the 3rd day when abig dump from TSBT took 1st running away.TSBT also won all 3 days points round out a good win for them.2nd and 3rd place was hotly contested betweenDutch Power Cows and Team Ukraine.Dutch Power Cows took 2nd the first day, with Team Ukrainetaking 2nd the 2nd day and Dutch Power Cows squeaking by TUto lock in 2nd place overall.Team Ukraine scored a solid 3 place overall finish while still2nd overall in the Sprints for 2022!Sprint07/21/2022 21:00 (UTC) - 07/24/2022 20:59 (UTC)Amicable NumbersLast update : 07/24/2022 21:00 (UTC)Overall StandingOverall StandingForumNice job Tim and everyone in the FB!Stay Cool.OSocDon't forget BoincGames.comA new competition for BOINC teamsHomepageOverall Standing