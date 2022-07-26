Formula Boinc Restart 07/21/2022 21:00 (UTC) - 07/24/2022 20:59 (UTC) Amicable Numbers

OldSchoolOC
Formula Boinc had a nice restart restart this weekend
with the new face of the FB.
UBT Timbo. (with Seb's support)
The Formula Boinc Sprint #11 went off without a hitch this weekend.
That is great news for FB and Seb fans. After 3 canceled Sprints
Amicable Numbers was picked and both the FB and the Amicable Numbers
servers responded well, it was a close sprint till the 3rd day when a
big dump from TSBT took 1st running away.
TSBT also won all 3 days points round out a good win for them.
2nd and 3rd place was hotly contested between
Dutch Power Cows and Team Ukraine.
Dutch Power Cows took 2nd the first day, with Team Ukraine
taking 2nd the 2nd day and Dutch Power Cows squeaking by TU
to lock in 2nd place overall.
Team Ukraine scored a solid 3 place overall finish while still
2nd overall in the Sprints for 2022!
Sprint
07/21/2022 21:00 (UTC) - 07/24/2022 20:59 (UTC)
Amicable Numbers
Last update : 07/24/2022 21:00 (UTC)
Overall Standing
https://formula-boinc.org/index_v2.py?year=2022&lang=en&team=&thx=
Overall Standing
https://formula-boinc.org/index_v2.py?year=2022&lang=en&team=&thx=
Forum
https://formula-boinc.org/forum/viewforum.php?f=22
Nice job Tim and everyone in the FB!
Stay Cool.
OSoc
