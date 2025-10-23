  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Former PlayStation Boss Calls Out Diminishing Returns on Graphical Fidelity: "They Cannot Do the Same Thing They Have Been Doing"

"Current rumors suggest that the PS6 console launch could see an additional PlayStation 6 Portable handheld device launch alongside the living room console, a strategy that affirms Yoshida's position. The former Sony executive is confident that Sony's "new generation" management, which is led by 47-year-old CEO, Hideaki Nishino, is capable of pulling off the necessary innovations. Yoshida also touched on the Japanese game publishing scene during the interview, specifically mentioning that the indie publishing scene appears to be growing. The indie game industry has recently earned itself a reputation for eschewing high-resolution graphics, with a lot of indie titles garnering attention thanks to innovative game mechanics instead."


View: https://youtu.be/bs7KLs8krho

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342150/...cannot-do-the-same-thing-they-have-been-doing
 
