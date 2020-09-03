Former IT director gets jail time for selling government's Cisco gear on eBay

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Dec 19, 2005
"FBI agents who investigated the case said they tracked nine of the 41 missing Cisco switches to ads on eBay, while the location of the rest remains unknown.

Nonetheless, this was enough to file charges against Petrill, which authorities arrested and indicted in November 2019.


Officials said Petrill "confessed his activity in a manner to attempt to assist authorities" and "fully accepted responsibility for his actions."

Besides prison time, Petrill was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $345,265.57 to the Horry County Government.

This marks the second legal case over the past week where Cisco was involved. Last week, a former Cisco engineer also pleaded guilty to accessing his former employer's network and wiping 456 virtual machines, which eventually led to disruption to over 16,000 Webex Teams accounts."

https://www.zdnet.com/article/forme...e-for-selling-governments-cisco-gear-on-ebay/
 
D

deruberhanyok

[H]ard|Gawd
Aug 22, 2004
Odd to phrase the headline that way. It wasn't the Cisco hardware that specifically caused the jailtime - Cisco equipment can be resold just fine. Even old Cisco equipment that was once government owned. Assuming, of course, you legally take ownership of that equipment.

The issue is specifically that this guy ordered 41 very expensive network switches with government money and then promptly took that equipment and sold it to others. That is straight-up theft. It could have been anything though - servers, hard drives, whatever.

IT departments from government agencies and businesses frequently unload old equipment, sometimes for free ("dumpster diving" without the literal dumpster) and sometimes at a massively reduced cost. But if you're going to take any of that equipment home to do whatever you want with, to include selling it, make sure you get something in writing from the agency granting you ownership of it first.

Also don't be a Director who says "well I am the Director and I say I can take this home" - get an OK from someone else first.

And maybe don't order stuff with government money just to resell it for a quick buck. That won't go well for you.
 
