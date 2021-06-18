Forgive me Father, for I have sinned...

cybereality

cybereality

Couldn't take it. I bought a GPU off a scalper. The XFX Speedster MERC319 6800XT.

Cost me $1,500 but I should be able to sell my 2080 Ti for a decent price, so it won't be too bad.

No, I don't feel great about it, but I had a little extra money this month and decided to treat myself.
 
Congrats. I’m still voting with my wallet also. Msrp or bust even if that means getting out of of gaming for a few years. I don’t “need” it that bad.
 
The 2080 Ti goes for like $1200 these days, so if you can get even $1000 for it, you're only out $500. Having an existing high-end GPU to sell off after you buy the new one leaves you in a much better position right now, actually. So people who have high end cards and want an even better one can upgrade more easily. Can't blame you for playing that card, so to speak.
 
athenian200 said:
The 2080 Ti goes for like $1200 these days, so if you can get even $1000 for it, you're only out $500. Having an existing high-end GPU to sell off after you buy the new one leaves you in a much better position right now, actually.
Agreed. If you clear a grand you will be sitting in a decent spot.
 
cybereality

cybereality

athenian200 said:
The 2080 Ti goes for like $1200 these days, so if you can get even $1000 for it, you're only out $500. Having an existing high-end GPU to sell off after you buy the new one leaves you in a much better position right now, actually.
Yeah, once I looked and saw what the 2080 Ti was going for on eBay, that made the decision easier. Being out $500 for the upgrade seems worth it to me.
 
cybereality

cybereality

jmilcher said:
Congrats. I’m still voting with my wallet also. Msrp or bust even if that means getting out of of gaming for a few years. I don’t “need” it that bad.
Yeah, I was with you. Been casually peeping nowinstock for months, staying up on the launch days, checking various sites, etc. It's been like 6 month at least like this.
 
cybereality

cybereality

jmilcher said:
Congrats. I’m still voting with my wallet also. Msrp or bust even if that means getting out of of gaming for a few years. I don’t “need” it that bad.
No, I definitely don't "need" the upgrade. Was going to wait til next year and do a full rebuild, but I recently switched to Linux and AMD has better support.

I mean, I for sure could have waited, but it's my hobby and, even without the extra performance, I would prefer to support AMD and what they are doing on Linux.

Yes, the scalping sucks, but that is just the situation whether I like it or not. I don't see things getting much better until into 2022, it's not like things will be normal any time soon. So yeah.
 
I mean, who knows when this is going to clear up. Maybe another 6 months? Let's say you paid an extra $700 over msrp (assume ~$800 msrp in normal market) and you're at like 115 a month, if that's worth it for you to have it now, great deal.
 
cybereality said:
Couldn't take it. I bought a GPU off a scalper. The XFX Speedster MERC319 6800XT.

Cost me $1,500 but I should be able to sell my 2080 Ti for a decent price, so it won't be too bad.

No, I don't feel great about it, but I had a little extra money this month and decided to treat myself.
Why?

6800xt are literally dropping to that price right now. The red devil 6800xt was 1450 on newegg for awhile. Like most of a day

That said, enjoy!
 
cybereality

cybereality

I liked the way the XFX one looked, not a fan of the other designs, but hopefully it will fit in my case okay (I eyeballed it and I think I'm good, but I'll find out in a couple days).
 
cybereality said:
I liked the way the XFX one looked, not a fan of the other designs, but hopefully it will fit in my case okay (I eyeballed it and I think I'm good, but I'll find out in a couple days).
I actually like the way the reference midnight black is. I have a 6800 non xt, and it's super nice. (the rx6800 is also 2 slots vs 2.5, so it fits in most places). It's also shorter than most and not as wide.


I'm just saying, we are likely on the edge of the 6800 xt series dropping below the current 1450 dollar selling price on ebay. Which means it's very likely that we might be able to buy the premium 6800xt at retail. (yea, they are super expensive)


*note* I have zero problem people buying scalped cards, I'm just not sure this is the right time for 1500 dollar 6800xt scalped cards.
 
