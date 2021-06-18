Forgive me Father, for I have sinned...

jmilcher said: Congrats. I’m still voting with my wallet also. Msrp or bust even if that means getting out of of gaming for a few years. I don’t “need” it that bad. Click to expand...

No, I definitely don't "need" the upgrade. Was going to wait til next year and do a full rebuild, but I recently switched to Linux and AMD has better support.I mean, I for sure could have waited, but it's my hobby and, even without the extra performance, I would prefer to support AMD and what they are doing on Linux.Yes, the scalping sucks, but that is just the situation whether I like it or not. I don't see things getting much better until into 2022, it's not like things will be normal any time soon. So yeah.