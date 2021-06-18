Forgive me Father, for I have sinned...

cybereality
Couldn't take it. I bought a GPU off a scalper. The XFX Speedster MERC319 6800XT.
Cost me $1,500 but I should be able to sell my 2080 Ti for a decent price, so it won't be too bad.
No, I don't feel great about it, but I had a little extra money this month and decided to treat myself.
