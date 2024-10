Forgive me father, for I have moved to team green

If you think you'll get significantly better performance out of the RTX 4070, and if the bang / buck is worth it, then you can't really go wrong with it. You should be getting about a 50% boost in overall performance.



There will still be a decent market for that used 6750 XT, and you'll be able to get something reasonable for it, especially if you look on this forum's FS / FT section. There's always a demand for older GPU's that can still turn in reasonably good gaming performance.



I doubt most folks here keep a GPU for 10 years, though. I may be the exception here, where I had a GTX 460 1 GB card for 11 years, where it went from being my main computer's GPU, to my secondary computer's GPU, and ended up powering up a CentOS 6.X system for several years, since some proprietary software (XEASY, SPSCAN) that I was using at the time for my research worked better with Nvidia cards vs. ATi / AMD.