Forgive me father, for I have moved to team green

Most likely does not fit the [H] profile.... but I fell pray to "wanting" a new GPU and the never ending search for price/performance/energy GPU
Probably falls into close to being a "side-grade".. but as they say.. "it's your money... do whatever"

Last Nvidia GPU was a GTX 950.... so it's been a minute...

Going with an RTX 4070 (correct.. non-super... didn't want to chance needing to upgrade my PSU).. grabbed one of the "lower" priced variants

I debated weeks and kept going back and forth.. 7800 XT .. or the RTX 4070... back and forth.. it was tough... kept reading that supposedly the efficiency has improved for the RX 7x00 series.. etc..etc... but decided to give RTX a try...
ugh... another leather jacket for what's his face :ROFLMAO:

Flame away fellas
 
Going from an x50 to an xx70 should be a fair upgrade even in the same gen, I doubt you'll be disappointed.
 
Nobu said:
Going from an x50 to an xx70 should be a fair upgrade even in the same gen, I doubt you'll be disappointed.
Click to expand...

Well... I didn't mention what my current GPU was (as of yet) LMAO...

6750 XT... hence mentioning it is close to a "side-grade"... but trying to cut down power usage .. heat.. etc... even if just a little...
Already downgraded from a 5800X to 5600 recently...

6750 XT is really a smoking, hot beast (even though it is within specs)
If it wasn't for a bonus from work... I would have stayed put though :D
 
1710686729210.png

;)
all of us have flipflopped between them, some even tried, gasp intel! enjoy the new card, game on!
 
I have a 4070, same as you. See sig. Currently running 4k it's been wonderful.

I've been playing mainly on bang for buck sort of arrangement, so I've flipped and flop on video cards but lately it's been NVidia and yuck these new VHPWR cables :D...
Enjoy gaming away and yeah fiddle away with DLSS or DLAA, or lack thereof and figure out what you like. The new Nvidia's "APP" is somewhat decent and does not require an account so that's an improvement over it's recent iterations.
 
What were you using prior to the 4070? I'd probably rather have a 4070 than a 7800 xt, AMD's upscaling tech is awful
 
Wade88 said:
Such powers of observation, scroll up to #3.
Click to expand...
Relax dingus I just spent 11 hours straight writing code, some people have tired brains.

Yeah I don't know if I would've gone from the 6750xt to a 4070. 4070 super would be the bare minimum.
 
Decko87 said:
Relax dingus I just spent 11 hours straight writing code, some people have tired brains.

Yeah I don't know if I would've gone from the 6750xt to a 4070. 4070 super would be the bare minimum.
Click to expand...

Realistically, a 4070 is about 30% faster than a 6750XT depending on the games. I guess the value there depends on your budget.
 
Good news .. no need to deal with the VHPWR cable ...
The Gigabyte 4070 I ordered and received has standard 1x8 pin
- Gaming OC V2
 
LukeTbk said:
Going from 6750xt to a 4070, 5800x to a 5600.... speaking about it on a message board.

Seem to wanting change for change a little bit ;) ?, didn't your motherboard had an eco-mode to run the 5800x at a similar 5600 tpd of 65 watt ? Same for the GPU (https://videocardz.com/newz/amd-new-gpu-driver-adds-hypr-rx-eco-mode-hags-support-and-ui-update)
Click to expand...

Yes! lol Ballsy.. I know... not ballsy enough to share this on Reddit though.. 🤣

Yes, when I previously had my 5800x.. I ran it with customized PPT/TDP/EDC settings (around 95w)... it was a beast of a CPU.. too much for my use case though.. and I wanted to tinker with a 5600 :)


LigTasm said:
Realistically, a 4070 is about 30% faster than a 6750XT depending on the games. I guess the value there depends on your budget.
Click to expand...

This is good news... Looking forward to see what I get out of the GPU change...
I've already fired up some Cyberpunk 2077.. and I am seeing around a 18-20% uptick from the 6750XT..
 
jlbenedict said:
6750 XT... hence mentioning it is close to a "side-grade"... but trying to cut down power usage .. heat.. etc... even if just a little...
Already downgraded from a 5800X to 5600 recently...
Click to expand...
The problem with this thinking is that you end up spending hundreds of dollars on a new GPU and it essentially doesn't impact your power bill in an appreciable way. It would probably take years for the "investment" to pay off in terms of energy savings. GPU efficiency on desktop systems is largely irrelevant in that area unless you are talking about ultra-high end GPU's and significant amounts of high usage on them.
 
Dan_D said:
The problem with this thinking is that you end up spending hundreds of dollars on a new GPU and it essentially doesn't impact your power bill in an appreciable way. It would probably take years for the "investment" to pay off in terms of energy savings. GPU efficiency on desktop systems is largely irrelevant in that area unless you are talking about ultra-high end GPU's and significant amounts of high usage on them.
Click to expand...

Very fair point...
It can become a slippery slope if one doesn't have the discipline.. to not buy GPU year after year.. chasing that unicorn.... You mention years for the "investment" to pay off... realistically... with these two class of GPU's. it is most likely 10+ years 🤣
 
If you think you'll get significantly better performance out of the RTX 4070, and if the bang / buck is worth it, then you can't really go wrong with it. You should be getting about a 50% boost in overall performance.

There will still be a decent market for that used 6750 XT, and you'll be able to get something reasonable for it, especially if you look on this forum's FS / FT section. There's always a demand for older GPU's that can still turn in reasonably good gaming performance.

I doubt most folks here keep a GPU for 10 years, though. I may be the exception here, where I had a GTX 460 1 GB card for 11 years, where it went from being my main computer's GPU, to my secondary computer's GPU, and ended up powering up a CentOS 6.X system for several years, since some proprietary software (XEASY, SPSCAN) that I was using at the time for my research worked better with Nvidia cards vs. ATi / AMD.
 
