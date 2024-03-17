Forgive me father, for I have moved to team green

jlbenedict
2[H]4U
- Joined
- May 22, 2005
- Messages
- 2,305
Most likely does not fit the [H] profile.... but I fell pray to "wanting" a new GPU and the never ending search for price/performance/energy GPU
Probably falls into close to being a "side-grade".. but as they say.. "it's your money... do whatever"
Last Nvidia GPU was a GTX 950.... so it's been a minute...
Going with an RTX 4070 (correct.. non-super... didn't want to chance needing to upgrade my PSU).. grabbed one of the "lower" priced variants
I debated weeks and kept going back and forth.. 7800 XT .. or the RTX 4070... back and forth.. it was tough... kept reading that supposedly the efficiency has improved for the RX 7x00 series.. etc..etc... but decided to give RTX a try...
ugh... another leather jacket for what's his face
Flame away fellas
Probably falls into close to being a "side-grade".. but as they say.. "it's your money... do whatever"
Last Nvidia GPU was a GTX 950.... so it's been a minute...
Going with an RTX 4070 (correct.. non-super... didn't want to chance needing to upgrade my PSU).. grabbed one of the "lower" priced variants
I debated weeks and kept going back and forth.. 7800 XT .. or the RTX 4070... back and forth.. it was tough... kept reading that supposedly the efficiency has improved for the RX 7x00 series.. etc..etc... but decided to give RTX a try...
ugh... another leather jacket for what's his face
Flame away fellas