Forget monoblocks, EK just launched its first multiblock!

"EK said it uses the purest nickel-plated copper available as the foundation for this crazy multiblock. The block also includes nickel-plated brass standoffs, which come pre-installed from the factory. The block top is fashioned from cast acrylic and features nickel and black accents.

EK is now taking pre-orders for the EK-Quantum Momentum AORUS Z490 Xtreme multiblock and intends to ship the first units on December 7."

Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/7652...just-launched-its-first-multiblock/index.html
 
Gotta hand it to EK, they're pretty darn good at marketing. Now if only their QC can be as good.
 
DukenukemX

If you're spending $180 on a water block, then you should have bought a better GPU with that money.
 
