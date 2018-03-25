Forge of Empires

A lot has changed since the last update so I thought I'd revisit the thread and give it a boost.Right now we're one day away from the end of the 2021 Summer Event. The reward buildings are excellent. Pirates Hideout is fully upgraded and has 19 expansions attached (upper right in pic, longest building). Governor's Villa (middle, left of Alcatraz) .is also one that I just got the last upgrade for today. The combined boosts from these buildings is tremendousMy city has grown by leaps and bounds. Currently sitting in Virtual Future and about a couple of weeks away from going to Space Age Mars. I've learned a lot about how to actually play the game and am getting a few faltering's corrected.First up, my Great Building (GB) Arc is too low. In order to reap the Contribution Benefits it needs to be at least level 80. For new players, the earlier the GB is upgraded the faster your city will grow. I'll be power leveling my Arc from level 31 to 80 within a week.Another part is my army. It lacks home defense strength so I'll be leveling my attack / defense GBs after the Arc.Last but certainly not least, have to add more supply buildings. Going to go with the smaller, slightly less output buildings as I'll be able to fit several which will more than make up the difference from one large one. Plus, smaller supply buildings normally don't require two lane roads.Until the next update...