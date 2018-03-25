Forge of Empires

AceGoober
Live! Laug[H]! Overclock!
- Joined
- Jun 25, 2003
- Messages
- 23,266
Anyone play this game?
Been playing for about 4 months and I've got cities in five worlds:
Brisgard
Cirgard
Langendorn
Rugnir
Zorskog
Primary city is in Langendorn world. I've got 10 Great Buildings and currently in the Late Middle Ages.
It is a challenge maintaining balance between coin and supply inventory levels; the latter being one I have a problem with but otherwise this is a fun game.
Been playing for about 4 months and I've got cities in five worlds:
Brisgard
Cirgard
Langendorn
Rugnir
Zorskog
Primary city is in Langendorn world. I've got 10 Great Buildings and currently in the Late Middle Ages.
It is a challenge maintaining balance between coin and supply inventory levels; the latter being one I have a problem with but otherwise this is a fun game.