Yeah... It's pretty clear that the world record videos in question were from MAME, and he claimed they weren't. There's no way the recorded video came from a real machine, and if there was, Mitchell could show us all how wrong we are by setting it up again. This is different than the overly dramatized controversy in King of Kong. Mr. Mitchell is obviously pretty good at Donkey Kong, but maybe only count records played in public on pre-verified machines. Or like, don't care, it's a ton of points on a game most people can't get two screens in, so you're good and that's fine.