Ford Raptor R - Ford's answer to the Ram TRX

Details of Ford's new Raptor R have been released. Here is a quick breakdown on how it stacks up to the current baja king - the Ram TRX:



Price: $110k even makes even the $80k TRX look like a value.



Power: The 5.2 s/c Predetor engine comes in at 700 hp, just 2 hp short of the big hemi. However, the expected massive torque curve of the flat plane V-8 easily level the playing field.



Performance: Unknown, but 400 lbs less weight with similiar power should give the Raptor R the edge. The Ford has bigger tires, so should be close.



Offroad capability: Both have similar 4x4 systems, but the R is a bit lighter and comes with 37" tires compared to 35" on the TRX.









So, ignoring the fact that most of us would spend the money elsewhere, which would you choose and why? Or would you skip both qnd get the HUMVEE EV which is similiar in price.