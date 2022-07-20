Ford Raptor R - Ford's answer to the Ram TRX

Which one will be king of the baja?

  • Raptor R

    Votes: 3 60.0%

  • TRX

    Votes: 2 40.0%

  • Humvee EV

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    5
O

OKC Yeakey Trentadue

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 24, 2021
Messages
165
Details of Ford's new Raptor R have been released. Here is a quick breakdown on how it stacks up to the current baja king - the Ram TRX:

Price: $110k even makes even the $80k TRX look like a value.

Power: The 5.2 s/c Predetor engine comes in at 700 hp, just 2 hp short of the big hemi. However, the expected massive torque curve of the flat plane V-8 easily level the playing field.

Performance: Unknown, but 400 lbs less weight with similiar power should give the Raptor R the edge. The Ford has bigger tires, so should be close.

Offroad capability: Both have similar 4x4 systems, but the R is a bit lighter and comes with 37" tires compared to 35" on the TRX.




So, ignoring the fact that most of us would spend the money elsewhere, which would you choose and why? Or would you skip both qnd get the HUMVEE EV which is similiar in price.
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
34,162
It will be a cold day in hell the day I buy any truck, SUV or crossover.

All car, all the time, the power to the ground, the better. If it had a center of gravity higher than a 1997 Ford Taurus, I don't want it.

That said, trucks are "tech news" now?
 
Last edited:
Gideon

Gideon

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 13, 2006
Messages
3,013
Cost almost as much to fill up either truck as well. Just don't see the point of that kind of power in a truck, they make a poor sports car and you can't tow much with it. I will stick with my Hellcat for a fun vehicle.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
32,053
OKC Yeakey Trentadue said:
Details of Ford's new Raptor R have been released. Here is a quick breakdown on how it stacks up to the current baja king - the Ram TRX:

Price: $110k even makes even the $80k TRX look like a value.

Power: The 5.2 s/c Predetor engine comes in at 700 hp, just 2 hp short of the big hemi. However, the expected massive torque curve of the flat plane V-8 easily level the playing field.

Performance: Unknown, but 400 lbs less weight with similiar power should give the Raptor R the edge. The Ford has bigger tires, so should be close.

Offroad capability: Both have similar 4x4 systems, but the R is a bit lighter and comes with 37" tires compared to 35" on the TRX.




So, ignoring the fact that most of us would spend the money elsewhere, which would you choose and why? Or would you skip both qnd get the HUMVEE EV which is similiar in price.
Click to expand...

The Predator is cross plane, not flat plane. The Voodoo was flat plane, and the crankshaft didn't even weigh that much less compared to the one in the Predator. I was just saying a couple months ago that I'd like to see the Predator make its way into the Raptor.
OKC Yeakey Trentadue said:
Where would it go? I jusy saw other vehicle stuff there. Is it not technology?
Click to expand...
It's a subforum in General Mayhem, which requires a 1-time $15 payment to access for life. You can find the option under Account Upgrades for your profile.

https://hardforum.com/forums/cars-motor-vehicles.24/
 
V

vegeta535

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
8,705
I find the Ford kinda sexy pointless and I would never buy one. I have no trust for any Dodge or GM products to give them a 2nd look.
 
Geforcepat

Geforcepat

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 2, 2012
Messages
1,024
I gotta say i'm not that impressed. I'll reserve final judgment until everybody can test it. But there's no way i'd pick this over the TRX. Never thought i'd say that.
 
O

OKC Yeakey Trentadue

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 24, 2021
Messages
165
Gideon said:
Cost almost as much to fill up either truck as well. Just don't see the point of that kind of power in a truck, they make a poor sports car and you can't tow much with it. I will stick with my Hellcat for a fun vehicle.
Click to expand...

The R still able to tow 8k lbs with decent payload. Thats good enough for smaller camper or good size boat. Fun is a relative term, but it is easier to go balls out in the middle of a desert than on the street. Yes, you can go to the track, but thats not practical for all.
 
O

OKC Yeakey Trentadue

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 24, 2021
Messages
165
Armenius said:
The Predator is cross plane, not flat plane. The Voodoo was flat plane, and the crankshaft didn't even weigh that much less compared to the one in the Predator. I was just saying a couple months ago that I'd like to see the Predator make its way into the Raptor.

It's a subforum in General Mayhem, which requires a 1-time $15 payment to access for life. You can find the option under Account Upgrades for your profile.

https://hardforum.com/forums/cars-motor-vehicles.24/
Click to expand...

Ah now I see, thanks.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top