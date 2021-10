Mega6 said:



I’m just addicted to that gasoline smell.



Absolutely.

I just don't see a competent fuel replacement any time soon. We might as well start figuring out how to efficiently synthesize it from CO2. Assuming what I've read is correct in that we can do that.Best short term solution to green energy I can see is solar panels on individual homes/businesses to supplement grid power and the have nuclear with gas peakers. But I'm just and uneducated drooling tard according to the greenies. Or just gas powered plants but gas is eventually gonna go back up in price.. whenever that is.