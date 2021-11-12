Ford and Perdue develop new EV charging cables

Ford and Perdue University teamed up back in 2017 to tackle charging and other issues on EV’s. The recent announcement says they have found a way to cut that down to about 5 min.

The new cables they developed can handle upwards of 2,400 Amps, they need to get it above 2,500 if they want to get it below 5 min for a modern EV.

Still a big improvement over the Tesla super charger cables that are currently only rated for 520.

https://media.ford.com/content/ford...1/11/10/ford-and-purdue-charging-station.html

https://www.purdue.edu/newsroom/rel...s-with-new-charging-station-cable-design.html
 
