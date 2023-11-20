Forcing 16x card to 4x speed

It will depend on the board you have. As an example. Some of the Intel boards like the Asus Gaming z790 board, your Top most full length PCIe slot only shares with the PCIe 5 M.2 that is directly above it. So if you run a M.2 drive off that slot, it will split that 16x PCIE 5 lane into 2 8x lanes for each device. The rest of the PCIe Lanes and M.2 slots are attached to the chipset that then patch into the CPU. So its really going to depend on what board you have. All that being said, you can generally lock down a PCIe Slot in the BIOS to rate limit to 16x, 8x, 4x ect. But again, that is board dependant.