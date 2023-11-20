Forcing 16x card to 4x speed

I do 3d rendering and a little gaming. I saw YT video saying 16x to 4x you lose about 10 frames a sec. From my reading If I wanted to add 3x 8TB nvme drives and say 3x sata 8TB drives. That would force the video card down to 8x or 4x correct? There is no way to manually set it to run at 4x?
I will be going with AMD on the next round as I am on intel and it blows.
13900k
4090
64gb ram
win 10
The new TR chips just are not doing it for me speed wise. meh
