Forcing 16x card to 4x speed

Epyon

I do 3d rendering and a little gaming. I saw YT video saying 16x to 4x you lose about 10 frames a sec. From my reading If I wanted to add 3x 8TB nvme drives and say 3x sata 8TB drives. That would force the video card down to 8x or 4x correct? There is no way to manually set it to run at 4x?

I will be going with AMD on the next round as I am on intel and it blows.

13900k
4090
64gb ram
win 10

The new TR chips just are not doing it for me speed wise. meh
 
It will depend on the board you have. As an example. Some of the Intel boards like the Asus Gaming z790 board, your Top most full length PCIe slot only shares with the PCIe 5 M.2 that is directly above it. So if you run a M.2 drive off that slot, it will split that 16x PCIE 5 lane into 2 8x lanes for each device. The rest of the PCIe Lanes and M.2 slots are attached to the chipset that then patch into the CPU. So its really going to depend on what board you have. All that being said, you can generally lock down a PCIe Slot in the BIOS to rate limit to 16x, 8x, 4x ect. But again, that is board dependant.
 

